Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Tri-City Latino Association presents 9th annual festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter where you were born because we’re all human, we’re all family,” says Christian Ortiz, marketing director of the Tri-City Latino Association. Thousands of people across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered over...
Americus Times-Recorder
A new look on an old friend
Downtown Americus comes with charms which delight all the senses. We are getting to enjoy the fruits of faithful business owners, hard-working city employees as well as our fellow neighbors who bring their passion to serve on boards ensuring we continue to be one of the best downtowns of the state. Thursday, September 15, 2022, was a unique celebration. Minick Interiors has invested in several spaces in downtown Americus through the years. Mark Minick opened shop on Jackson Street in 2004. He later moved into the corner property of Cotton and Lamar. For a season Minick’s was in another property a block or so west on Lamar. On Thursday we welcomed an old friend back to his home on Cotton and Lamar. Mark has long been a believer in Americus, Sumter County and downtown. Minick Interiors, as well as Mark himself has been an anchor for our community. As Angela Smith states, “Mark is infamous for making beautiful spaces.” This is true for our homes and his store. But as Lee Kinnamon stated, Mark’s “civic contribution” to many of our local philanthropic missions and ministries is also worthy of our gratitude.
WTVM
Gas prices fall below $3 at some Columbus stations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I feel like it should just go down, and that’s all I have to say,” says driver Tamika Porter. “It feels good to have that extra money in your pocket,” says another driver Adarius White. Gas prices are going low. “It could...
WTVM
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Columbus attorney
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for up Columbus Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett at his law offices in Uptown Columbus on September 18. The family and friends of Jarrett gathered with white candles for a vigil in his honor. A celebration of life will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Columbus pastor receives a street name in his honor
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I thank God for what he’s allowed me to do for these 29 years here, on this corner,” says Reverend Benjamin F. McGruder Jr. At the corner of Adair Avenue and Adair Court, you will find an honorary avenue named after Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastor.
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Successful people overcoming hardships
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This show is an opportunity to get to know the people who are the heartbeat of our community - those who don’t usually get public attention. Dee talks to successful people who have overcome some tremendous obstacles to get where they are today. And it is working for Carolyn Wilson. She is a mother, author, and owner of one of the most successful salons in the area. The ultimate touch? She doesn’t look like where she’s come from. Wilson’s full interview is below.
WTVM
Community gathers to benefit 4-year-old with dwarfism in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The community of Smiths Station gathered together to benefit a little boy diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Jeeps, motorcycles, and Corvettes lined the streets of Smiths Station for the “Backing Mason Benefit Ride”. 4-year-old Mason Yates was born with diastrophic dysplasia dwarfism,...
WTVM
Pack a Fan if You are Heading Out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have stayed right around average for the past week despite having little cloud cover, but big changes are in store for the rest of this work week. While we will continue to stay dry, temperatures will already be back in the mid-90s by tomorrow afternoon! That’s well above average (87°) for this time of year and it’s only getting hotter from there. Mostly clear skies will stick around though, even as a front moves in on Friday. This front is going to kick things back to average, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s on Friday and through the weekend. The dewpoints will also be dropping behind that front making for even more comfortable conditions! After that, in true fall fashion, another front looks like it will makes its way into the valley on Monday. This one may kick up a few showers and storms ahead of it, but still very low coverage. This may bring more idyllic fall temperatures, with lows back to the low 60s and highs in the lower 80s once the cooler air settles in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Accident causing police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident is causing heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road. No word on any injuries or full details of this incident. News Leader 9 currently has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we gather more details.
Opelika-Auburn News
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
WTVM
Wakis African Kitchen: First African restaurant in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wakis African kitchen is the first of its kind in the Fountain City. The restaurant has only been open less than a month, but the origins of Wakis began years ago with travel abroad and a dream. Thanks to owner Olatunji Aiyeola better known as “Tj”...
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Health on Wheels dates and locations Sept. 17-24
GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022. A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC. Information about other […]
WTVM
Retired Ft. Benning Ranger arrested with dangerous explosives, firearms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details about an arrest where multiple explosives were found at a home in North Columbus -- Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tell us the man being charged is a retired Fort Benning Army Ranger. ATF says Jess Henderson had enough...
WTVM
Unmarked deputy vehicle struck with gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, a supervisor’s vehicle was riding in a well-known drug and gang area when an unknown suspect shot at the car.
WTVM
Big time heat returning this week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a break from the summer heat and humidity last week, it will feel a lot more like summer most of this week!. It will be mostly sunny on this Monday. Turning hot and a bit breezy this afternoon. Highs between 87 and 91 degrees. Pleasant...
WTVM
Toddler accidentally shot by child in home in LaGrange, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old was shot by another child. On September 17, at approximately 1:10 p.m., LaGrange police responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Road in reference to a toddler that had been shot. Officers determined the 2-year-old was accidentally shot by another child that lived in the home.
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus demolished after deemed total loss in fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire destroys a popular restaurant in Columbus. Fire crews worked all Wednesday morning and afternoon to knock down the blaze at Buckhead Steak and Wine - formerly known as the Buckhead Grill. [WATCH: Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus]. The restaurant...
WTVM
Man arrested in Muscogee County with dangerous explosives, firearms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested in Muscogee County with a significant amount of dangerous explosives and weapons, says Sheriff Greg Countryman. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18, a narcotics, firearms and explosives investigation was conducted and resulted in several warrants issued for Jess Albert Henderson for aggravated assault, simple battery and possession/manufacture of destructive devices.
Teen dies days after Opelika shooting, charges expected to be upgraded
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 17-year-old shot in the head in the area of Chester Avenue and East Street in Opelika on Thursday, September 15th, has died from his injuries after being hospitalized in Columbus, Georgia. Terrell Morgan died at 1:50 PM Central. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Opelika police arrested two individuals […]
Comments / 1