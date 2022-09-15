COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have stayed right around average for the past week despite having little cloud cover, but big changes are in store for the rest of this work week. While we will continue to stay dry, temperatures will already be back in the mid-90s by tomorrow afternoon! That’s well above average (87°) for this time of year and it’s only getting hotter from there. Mostly clear skies will stick around though, even as a front moves in on Friday. This front is going to kick things back to average, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s on Friday and through the weekend. The dewpoints will also be dropping behind that front making for even more comfortable conditions! After that, in true fall fashion, another front looks like it will makes its way into the valley on Monday. This one may kick up a few showers and storms ahead of it, but still very low coverage. This may bring more idyllic fall temperatures, with lows back to the low 60s and highs in the lower 80s once the cooler air settles in.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO