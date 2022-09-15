ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

The secrets of embracing change in work and life

Today's workforce might best be described in terms of tumult: Great Resignation, Great Retirement, Great Reshuffle, etc. In this "new normal," managers must learn to navigate a state of continual transition in their teams and organizations, while keeping up with day-to-day demands. Likewise, George Mason University School of Business Management Professors Sarah Wittman and Kevin Rockmann believe that it is time for scholars to change the way they think about role transitions to better align their theories with our increasingly uncertain world.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phys.org

Is a biofuel mandate the worst option for cutting transport emissions?

Biofuels—and a broader bioeconomy—are key parts of New Zealand's recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Why 'best before' food labeling is not best for the planet or your budget

U.K. supermarkets have removed "best before" dates on thousands of fresh food products in an effort to reduce food waste. One of the major supermarket chains, Sainsbury's, is replacing these labels with product messaging that says "no date helps reduce waste." Apples, bananas, potatoes, cucumbers and broccoli are among the...
FOOD SAFETY
Variety

Platforms Focus on Profitability in Australia, Asia-Pacific’s Most Mature Streaming Market, Says Study

Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video compete for second position behind Netflix in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region’s most developed streaming market. But, increasingly, all premium SVOD suppliers are focusing on profitability rather than simple growth. A new report from consultancy and research firm Media Partners Asia, “Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” shows that Australian consumers streamed 24 billion minutes of premium online video between January and August this year. SVOD platforms accounted for 70% of viewing time, while broadcaster-operated platforms (BVOD) claimed 30%. The numbers reflect a mixture of measured usage and a panel of viewers. The report indicates that SVOD...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists identify potential vaccine target for increasingly concerning bacterial strain

Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Acinetobacter baumannii is a bacterial pathogen responsible for serious hospital-related infections that is becoming increasingly resistant against antibiotics. In research published in Angewandte Chemie, investigators conducted screening tests and identified a promising bacterial target for the development of a vaccine.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction

Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
WORLD
Phys.org

New 3D printing process offers novel energy storage design options

UNSW engineers have developed a process to print solid-state polymer electrolytes into any shape desired for use in energy storage. The research team from the School of Chemical Engineering led by Professor Cyrille Boyer, including Dr. Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee—say the 3D printing process of such material could be particularly useful in future medical devices where small, intricately designed energy storage offers a number of benefits.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Benefits of biosolids spread across decades of research

For more than four decades, biosolids have been applied to land and studied by researchers for many useful purposes. Biosolids are a product of the wastewater treatment process. Yes, that means sewage. However, the sewage is treated carefully to ensure it has beneficial properties and is not harmful. Biosolids are...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Compact electron accelerator reaches new speeds with nothing but light

Scientists harnessing precise control of ultrafast lasers have accelerated electrons over a 20-centimeter stretch to speeds usually reserved for particle accelerators the size of 10 football fields. A team at the University of Maryland (UMD) headed by Professor of Physics and Electrical and Computer Engineering Howard Milchberg, in collaboration with...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The aviation industry needs to overhaul its response to climate change

Aviation's growing impact on the climate crisis requires radical solutions that may upend the industry, according to a new Nature commentary article from the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy. Globally, the industry generates roughly 1 billion tons of CO2 per year, which is comparable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

A better understanding of crop yields under climate change

You don't need a Ph.D. in agriculture to know that water is critical to crop production. But for years, people like Jonathan Proctor, who has a Ph.D. in Agriculture and Resource Economics from the University of California Berkeley, have been trying to explain why the importance of water isn't showing up in statistical models of crop yield.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Reverse-engineering the brain to decode input signals from output neuron firing

The brain is an extremely complex organ whose exact functioning remains difficult to understand. On average, the human brain contains 100 billion neurons that fire upon receiving input signals from multiple sensory organs. But, what is truly remarkable about our brain is the synchronization of this neural firing when triggered by a common input. Put simply, common inputs can generate a collective response in neurons that are not only spatially separated but also have different firing characteristics.
SCIENCE

