Phys.org
Researchers propose new technology for aviation materials to allow for adjusting their properties
Russian scientists have proposed a technology for a lightweight and durable composite material creation. It is based on a polymer matrix and carbon fibers. Such material can be used in aircraft construction to create elements of a power set and hull structures. The developed composite can be easily recycled or disposed of, which makes it more environmentally friendly than its analogs. The study has been published in Polymers.
Phys.org
Hygroscopic polymeric gels: Collecting freshwater and energy from atmospheric moisture
The global population explosion has triggered a huge demand for freshwater and energy. Despite the great progress in developing technology, achieving freshwater and energy sustainability still remains challenging. The atmosphere contains abundant atmospheric moisture reaching up to 12,900 cubic kilometers, six times the total volume of global rivers. The atmospheric...
Phys.org
New 3D printing process offers novel energy storage design options
UNSW engineers have developed a process to print solid-state polymer electrolytes into any shape desired for use in energy storage. The research team from the School of Chemical Engineering led by Professor Cyrille Boyer, including Dr. Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee—say the 3D printing process of such material could be particularly useful in future medical devices where small, intricately designed energy storage offers a number of benefits.
Phys.org
Researchers determine new method for measuring high energy density plasmas and facilitating inertial confinement fusion
An international team of scientists has uncovered a new method for advancing the development of fusion energy through increased understanding of the properties of warm dense matter, an extreme state of matter similar to that found at the heart of giant planets like Jupiter. The findings, led by Sophia Malko...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Novel carrier doping in p-type semiconductors enhances photovoltaic device performance by increasing hole concentration
Perovskite solar cells have been the subject of much research as the next generation of photovoltaic devices. However, many challenges remain to be overcome for the practical application. One of them concerns the hole transport layer (p-type semiconductor) in photovoltaic cells that carries holes generated by light to the electrode.
Phys.org
Radio halo in galaxy cluster Abell 2256 investigated in detail
Using various radio telescopes, an international team of astronomers has performed deep low-frequency radio observations of a merging galaxy cluster Abell 2256. The observational campaign delivered more insights into the properties of the cluster's radio halo. The findings were detailed in a paper published September 7 on arXiv.org. Radio halos...
Phys.org
How much (DNA) damage can a cancer cell tolerate?
A new study led by Claus M. Azzalin, group leader at Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes- iMM and published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) shows, for the first time, that the cell's telomeres can set the damage threshold a cancer cell can sustain and above which cells cannot continue to divide and die. These results open new possibilities for cancer therapeutics.
Phys.org
Exploring the synergy of westerlies and the monsoon on Mt. Everest, as well as their climatic and environmental effects
In May 2022, a group of monsoon researchers conducted "Earth Summit Mission 2022: Scientific Expedition and Research on Mt. Qomolangma" within the Himalayan Mountains. This mission implemented new advanced weather observation technologies, methods, and means to investigate both the vertical change characteristics and interaction mechanisms of the region's prevailing westerlies and monsoonal flow. Research data covered all six spheres, or atmospheric layers, near Mt. Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the highest mountain on Earth.
Phys.org
Research shows likelihood of offshore freshwater aquifers
Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury Senior Lecturer Leanne Morgan and Joshu Mountjoy of National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) have produced a high quality map of Aotearoa New Zealand with coastal aquifers color-coded based on whether they have high, medium or low likelihood of offshore fresh groundwater. It is the first time that the likelihood of offshore fresh groundwater around the New Zealand coastline has been assessed. The results are published in the Hydrogeology Journal.
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org
How stressed tumor cells escape cell death: New mechanism discovered
A cell dies of ferroptosis when free radicals get out of control and destroy the protective cell membrane in a chain reaction. Healthy cells are occasionally affected when they come under oxidative stress. But cancer cells in particular are susceptible to ferroptosis due to their highly active metabolism—yet many of the malignant cells escape this fate.
Phys.org
Undergrad publishes theory on immune dysfunction in space
It's been known for decades that though astronauts' immune systems become suppressed in space, leaving them vulnerable to disease, the exact mechanisms of immune dysfunction have remained a mystery. Now a Cornell undergraduate has found a potential solution. A biological and mechanical engineering double major in the College of Engineering,...
Phys.org
Decoding how bacteria talk with each other
Bacteria, the smallest living organisms in the world, form communities where unified bodies of individuals live together, contribute a share of the property and share common interests. The soil around a plant's roots contains millions of organisms interacting constantly—too many busy players to study at once, despite the importance of...
Phys.org
Picotesla magnetometry of microwave fields with diamond sensors
Microwave field sensors are important in practice for a variety of applications across astronomy and communication engineering. The nitrogen vacancy center in diamond allows magnetometric sensitivity, stability and compatibility with ambient conditions. Despite that, the existing nitrogen vacancy center-based magnetometers have limited sensitivity in the microwave band. In a new...
Phys.org
Can astronomers predict which stars are about to explode as supernovae?
In a recent study submitted to High Energy Astrophysical Phenomena, a team of researchers from Japan discuss strategies to observe, and possibly predict precursor signatures for an explosion from Local Type II and Galactic supernovae (SNe). This study has the potential to help us better understand both how and when supernovae could occur throughout the universe, with supernovae being the plural form of supernova (SN). But just how important is it to detect supernovae before they actually happen?
Phys.org
Surface defect engineering of nanowire arrays towards efficient nitrogen reduction for ammonia synthesis
Ammonia is a carbon-neutral energy carrier and potential transportation fuel applied extensively in fertilizers, plastics, and explosives. Conventional ammonia synthesis methods rely primarily on the high-temperature and high-pressure Haber–Bosch process, which leads to considerable energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, developing appropriate solutions for achieving high-efficiency, low-energy, low-emission,...
Phys.org
Escaping atmosphere of hydrogen and helium from exoplanet studied with advanced simulations
Researchers from the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators reproduced the observed transmission spectra of the exoplanet WASP-52b at different wavelength bands and studied the properties of its hydrogen and helium atmosphere. The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal on Sept. 13. Close-in exoplanets...
Phys.org
Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction
Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
Phys.org
Bin-opening cockatoos enter 'arms race' with humans
Australia's crafty, sulphur-crested cockatoos appear to have entered an "innovation arms race" with humans, scientists say, as the two species spar over the rubbish in roadside bins. The white birds, which can grow nearly as long as a human arm, initially surprised researchers by devising an ingenious technique to prise...
Phys.org
Reverse-engineering the brain to decode input signals from output neuron firing
The brain is an extremely complex organ whose exact functioning remains difficult to understand. On average, the human brain contains 100 billion neurons that fire upon receiving input signals from multiple sensory organs. But, what is truly remarkable about our brain is the synchronization of this neural firing when triggered by a common input. Put simply, common inputs can generate a collective response in neurons that are not only spatially separated but also have different firing characteristics.
