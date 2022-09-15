Read full article on original website
Researchers propose new technology for aviation materials to allow for adjusting their properties
Russian scientists have proposed a technology for a lightweight and durable composite material creation. It is based on a polymer matrix and carbon fibers. Such material can be used in aircraft construction to create elements of a power set and hull structures. The developed composite can be easily recycled or disposed of, which makes it more environmentally friendly than its analogs. The study has been published in Polymers.
The building blocks for exploring new exotic states of matter
Topological insulators act as electrical insulators on the inside but conduct electricity along their surfaces. Researchers study some of these insulators' exotic behavior using an external magnetic field to force the ion spins within a topological insulator to be parallel to each other. This process is known as breaking time-reversal symmetry. Now, a research team has created an intrinsic ferromagnetic topological insulator. This means the time-reversal symmetry is broken without applying a magnetic field. The team employed a combination of synthesis, characterization tools, and theory to confirm the structure and properties of new magnetic topological materials. In the process, they discovered an exotic axion insulator in MnBi8Te13.
Using AI to identify genomic tradeoffs between types of mutations
A team of researchers at Southern Medical University has developed an AI application to help identify genomic tradeoffs between different types of mutations that occurred as humans evolved. In their paper published in the journal Cell Reports, the group describes how they used data from currently existing genome-wide associations to teach their system and what it showed when exposed to new data.
Lanthanide doping could help with new imaging techniques
X-rays are electromagnetic waves with short wavelengths and strong penetrability in physical matter, including live organisms. Scintillators capable of converting X-rays into the ultraviolet (UV), visible or near-infrared (NIR) photons are widely employed to realize indirect X-ray detection and XEOL imaging in many fields. They include medical diagnosis, computed tomography (CT), space exploration, and non-destructive industrial material and security inspections.
Novel carrier doping in p-type semiconductors enhances photovoltaic device performance by increasing hole concentration
Perovskite solar cells have been the subject of much research as the next generation of photovoltaic devices. However, many challenges remain to be overcome for the practical application. One of them concerns the hole transport layer (p-type semiconductor) in photovoltaic cells that carries holes generated by light to the electrode.
Quantum light source advances bio-imaging clarity
Texas A&M University researchers accomplished what was once considered impossible—they created a device capable of squeezing the quantum fluctuations of light down to a directed path and used it to enhance contrast imaging. This one-of-a-kind "flashlight" was built to increase the signal-to-noise ratio present in Brillouin microscopy spectroscopic measurements...
Researchers determine new method for measuring high energy density plasmas and facilitating inertial confinement fusion
An international team of scientists has uncovered a new method for advancing the development of fusion energy through increased understanding of the properties of warm dense matter, an extreme state of matter similar to that found at the heart of giant planets like Jupiter. The findings, led by Sophia Malko...
Picotesla magnetometry of microwave fields with diamond sensors
Microwave field sensors are important in practice for a variety of applications across astronomy and communication engineering. The nitrogen vacancy center in diamond allows magnetometric sensitivity, stability and compatibility with ambient conditions. Despite that, the existing nitrogen vacancy center-based magnetometers have limited sensitivity in the microwave band. In a new...
Surface defect engineering of nanowire arrays towards efficient nitrogen reduction for ammonia synthesis
Ammonia is a carbon-neutral energy carrier and potential transportation fuel applied extensively in fertilizers, plastics, and explosives. Conventional ammonia synthesis methods rely primarily on the high-temperature and high-pressure Haber–Bosch process, which leads to considerable energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, developing appropriate solutions for achieving high-efficiency, low-energy, low-emission,...
Escaping atmosphere of hydrogen and helium from exoplanet studied with advanced simulations
Researchers from the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators reproduced the observed transmission spectra of the exoplanet WASP-52b at different wavelength bands and studied the properties of its hydrogen and helium atmosphere. The results were published in The Astrophysical Journal on Sept. 13. Close-in exoplanets...
Reverse-engineering the brain to decode input signals from output neuron firing
The brain is an extremely complex organ whose exact functioning remains difficult to understand. On average, the human brain contains 100 billion neurons that fire upon receiving input signals from multiple sensory organs. But, what is truly remarkable about our brain is the synchronization of this neural firing when triggered by a common input. Put simply, common inputs can generate a collective response in neurons that are not only spatially separated but also have different firing characteristics.
