JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has named longtime Wyoming resident Rick Howe as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President. Howe joined the Chamber of Commerce staff in 2010 and has served as Vice President since 2016. “We are so fortunate that Rick, with all of his knowledge and experience, is prepared and enthusiastic about leading our organization through the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Board Chair Richard Uhl. “With such a talented and dedicated Chamber staff across the board, it’s really a gift to be able to promote from within and move forward with our mission without a lapse in leadership,” Uhl Said.

JACKSON, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO