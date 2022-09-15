Read full article on original website
A closer look 656 Flat Creek Dr
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Temporary closures on Pearl and Willow today, tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today and tomorrow, temporary closures will occur on Pearl and Willow Street as crews conduct milling operations as part of the town’s Annual Streets Reconstruction project. The closure will be in place on Pearl from Willow to Gros Ventre, and Willow from Broadway to Simpson.
EXPLAINER: Fall migration in the GYE
JACKSON, Wyo. — For animals in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, fall is a critical time as they begin their migration from their summer range into their winter habitat. “Fall is a really important time of year; ungulates (hoofed mammals) are primarily migratory in this ecosystem,” said Josh Metten, a naturalist with Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures. “For the most part, they have to move from their summer range to winter range because the places they summer become too deep with snow for them to survive. This is especially true in the Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Jackson Hole area.”
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Sept. 11-17
JACKSON, Wyo. — No week is like the other, especially in Jackson Hole. Here’s a look back on this week’s happenings in the valley.
SNAPPED: QuickDraw at Falls Arts Fest
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thirty artists, ninety minutes. The last weekend of Fall Arts Fest drew crowds to Jackson’s Town Square Saturday as local artists participated in the annual QuickDraw. The event features sculptors and artists who create art pieces at the event in just 90 minutes. Afterward, the art is auctioned off to the highest bidders.
Chamber announces new President/CEO
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has named longtime Wyoming resident Rick Howe as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President. Howe joined the Chamber of Commerce staff in 2010 and has served as Vice President since 2016. “We are so fortunate that Rick, with all of his knowledge and experience, is prepared and enthusiastic about leading our organization through the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Board Chair Richard Uhl. “With such a talented and dedicated Chamber staff across the board, it’s really a gift to be able to promote from within and move forward with our mission without a lapse in leadership,” Uhl Said.
Assistant Manager
Snake River Roasting Co Cafe is looking for an Assistant Manager for this new location in the center of Jackson Town Square. The Assistant Manager will report directly to the General Manager and help oversee the day-to-day business operations of several departments. The Assistant Manager will be responsible for managing the in-house operations of the eatery in accordance with standardized policies in order to achieve efficient, friendly services and profitable operations.
Teton Gravity’s world premiere of Magic Hour
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The world premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) 28th annual ski and snowboard film took place this past Saturday with two showings at Walk Festival Hall. This film premiere was just part of TGR’s ‘Far Out Fest’ which featured a full day of live...
