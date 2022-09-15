Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Shares "Realistic" Take on Final Fantasy VII
Rick and Morty shared their take on many major video game franchises with Season 6's newest episode, and one of them happened to be a "realistic" version of the massively popular Final Fantasy VII! The Adult Swim animated series is no stranger to pop culture parodies as not only have previous seasons taken on notable franchises, and the new season has already taken shots at the likes of Die Hard, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and even Warner Bros. Discovery for good measure. With the latest episode spending more time with a "realistic" video game console, this dropped some strange new takes on popular titles.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Shares Disappointing News for Season 2 Release Date
The next chapter of the Star Wars universe arrives on Disney+ this week, with the debut of Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor will get a full backstory in the series, showing how he became the Rebel leader that fans met at the start of Rogue One. The story is planned to be told in 24 parts, over the course of two seasons consisting of 12 episodes each. The second season is definitely happening, but fans will unfortunately have to wait a while to see it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie Announcement
Yesterday, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." This left some fans confused considering Netflix's Cobra Kai is currently thriving with many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). The series just debuted its fifth season, and Macchio recently teased the possibility of a "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe." However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, just confirmed that the new movie has nothing to do with Cobra Kai.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
ComicBook
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Rick and Morty: Is Space Beth Headed for a Villainous Team-Up With Rick Prime?
Rick and Morty Season 3 first introduced the storyline of Beth Smith cloning herself to live a dual life – one as a mother and wife and Earth, and another as a badass space fighter. However, in the last few seasons of the show, "Space Beth" has come back into the picture and managed to grow closer to the family she once wanted to get away from. Well, after the Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode "Bethic Twinstinct" there's an increasing hint that Space Beth could end up being a major adversary in the show – and possibly a crucial ally to Rick Prime.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
ComicBook
New Xbox Update for PC Adds Popular Game Tracking Feature
A new update for the Xbox app on PC has added an extremely popular game tracking feature that is tied to Game Pass. While many Xbox users might play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, Microsoft has slowly been looking to beef up its platform on PC in recent years. Now, it seems like the gaming mega-corp has been able to accomplish this goal in a notable manner thanks to some of the additions in this new update.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Winds Down Summer With Special Marin Art
My Dress-Up Darling has quite a lot to celebrate as the year winds down, and some special art of Marin Kitagawa has been released to close out the final days of the Summer! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series has exploded onto the scene thanks to the successful debut of its anime adaptation earlier this year. While the series had its fans already, the anime helped push it to an entire new level thanks to how much fans had fallen in love with the anime's central heroine, Marin. As fans wait to see more of her in action in the future, the series has been showing off all sorts of new looks through special promotional materials!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "We Light the Way"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the fifth episode of House of the Dragon. Continue reading at your own risk... House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way," begins in the Vale, following a character that has only been talked about on the series to this point. Lady Rhea Royce, head of House Royce and the rule of Runestone, is the wife that Daemon has so openly despised over the first few episodes. The first scene in the episode follows Rhea going off on a hunt, only to be met by a hooded Daemon walking along the road. After she correctly guesses that Viserys finally had enough of Daemon, she realized what he's there to do. He intentionally spooks her horse, causing it to fall on top of her and break her back. Daemon kills his wife as the camera cuts away.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Beth's Wild New Romance
Rick and Morty kicked off a wild new kind of romance in Season 6's newest episode, and the staff bringing the episode to life broke down the deeper meanings behind Beth and Space Beth's new fling! The start of the season introduced a brand new status quo that not only saw the Smith Family accepting their new place in the multiverse along with the addition of Space Beth to the fold. There was a tease that there would be even more to see from her inclusion to it all, and the newest episode fulfilled this promise to an unexpected new level.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Time Jump
Fans of House of the Dragon have known that a massive time jump was coming at some point during the season. Young stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have played Rhaenyra and Alicent throughout the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, but that will change next Sunday. The time jump has officially arrived, and with it, new series stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play the older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Releases English Dub Trailer
Chainsaw Man is on its way at last, and the anime has had fans buzzing for some weeks now. After all, the franchise is one of the biggest in manga, and Tatsuki Fujimoto's story lends itself to animation pretty perfectly. With Studio MAPPA overseeing the whole production, Chainsaw Man has high expectations of it, and we've now been given a peek at its English dub.
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
ComicBook
Do Revenge: Original Thriller Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10
There's a new movie atop the daily rankings at Netflix. The streaming service keeps track of the 10 biggest movies and TV shows on its roster each and every day, compiling them publicly on the Netflix Top 10 lists that can be found on the homepage. For the last week or so, Sony's Morbius and Netflix original End of the Road have been dominating the movie edition of the list, but that changed this weekend. A new original film is now atop the rankings.
Comments / 0