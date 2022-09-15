WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the fifth episode of House of the Dragon. Continue reading at your own risk... House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way," begins in the Vale, following a character that has only been talked about on the series to this point. Lady Rhea Royce, head of House Royce and the rule of Runestone, is the wife that Daemon has so openly despised over the first few episodes. The first scene in the episode follows Rhea going off on a hunt, only to be met by a hooded Daemon walking along the road. After she correctly guesses that Viserys finally had enough of Daemon, she realized what he's there to do. He intentionally spooks her horse, causing it to fall on top of her and break her back. Daemon kills his wife as the camera cuts away.

