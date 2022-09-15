Effective: 2022-09-19 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Placer; Sacramento; Solano; Sutter FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 650 PM PDT, The line of thunderstorms that brought heavy rain to area has pushed to the north but localized flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas will continue. Additional rain will also be possible through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Davis, Woodland, Carmichael, West Sacramento, Dixon, Karnak, Knights Landing, Verona, Arco Arena, Rio Linda, Elverta, Pleasant Grove, Madison, North Highlands, Foothill Farms, Capay, Yolo, Esparto and El Macero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO