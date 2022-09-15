Effective: 2022-09-19 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Brewster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Recent releases from the Luis Leon dam have caused elevated rises along the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande. The river has crested and is slowly falling but minor flooding continues. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Castolon. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and lowland flooding begins. The river begins to flood the road between Santa Elena Canyon and Cottonwood Campground in Big Bend National Park. The river begins to flood the parking lot at Santa Elena Canyon, and cut off the nature trail into the canyon. Campers in Cottonwood Campground need to prepare for possible evacuations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet (4.8 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 16.4 feet (5.0 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.7 feet (4.8 meters) late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet (4.6 meters) on 09/04/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Castolon 15.0 15.6 Mon 8pm 15.6 15.3 15.2 15.0 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Castolon 4.6 4.8 Mon 8pm 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.6

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO