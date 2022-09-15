Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Watch issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MOSQUITO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Mosquito burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Motherlode and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Mosquito burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Mosquito burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Placer, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Placer; Sacramento; Solano; Sutter FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 650 PM PDT, The line of thunderstorms that brought heavy rain to area has pushed to the north but localized flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas will continue. Additional rain will also be possible through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Davis, Woodland, Carmichael, West Sacramento, Dixon, Karnak, Knights Landing, Verona, Arco Arena, Rio Linda, Elverta, Pleasant Grove, Madison, North Highlands, Foothill Farms, Capay, Yolo, Esparto and El Macero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
