KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic got back in the win column Friday night, outlasting Milford 7-6 in a grueling contest at Miles Field. In the first quarter, Milford’s first drive began in great field position, starting in Kearney Catholic territory at the 49-yard line. The early runs did not get much ground, setting up a passing situation on third-and-seven where Garrett O’Hare rushed in the backfield and made the first sack of the game.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO