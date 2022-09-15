Read full article on original website
Cazenovia boys golf falls to Homer
CENTRAL NEW YORK – All along, the Cazenovia boys golf team knew it would be more difficult once football season began and Jack Byrnes went over to the gridiron. Again, those struggles surfaced in last Wednesday’s match against Homer at Cazenovia Country Club, with the Lakers taking a 216-273 defeat to the Trojans.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic bends, but doesn't break against Milford
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic got back in the win column Friday night, outlasting Milford 7-6 in a grueling contest at Miles Field. In the first quarter, Milford’s first drive began in great field position, starting in Kearney Catholic territory at the 49-yard line. The early runs did not get much ground, setting up a passing situation on third-and-seven where Garrett O’Hare rushed in the backfield and made the first sack of the game.
