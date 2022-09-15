Read full article on original website
JFRD: Body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was reportedly found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. Some viewers reported not being able to leave the business...
Action News Jax
JFRD: 6 injured after JTA bus crash on Arlington Expressway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that all lanes are closed after a major crash on the Arlington Expressway at Cesery Boulevard. Personnel with JFRD said that six people were injured in the crash and confirmed that a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus was involved. JTA...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville officer’s gun firing was ‘unintentional’ in July shooting that killed man, SAO finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Monday it has finished the review of the death of a man who was fatally shot in July by a Jacksonville police officer. A letter from Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel to Chief Paul Restivo of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire...
Action News Jax
UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe
Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
First Coast News
Police: Two injured at a shooting at a party in Jacksonville North Estates area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man and woman were shot and injured at a party in the 14000 Block of Duval Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the shooter was in a car and shot at the victims while driving by. The...
Action News Jax
Two victims in surgery after drive-by shooting on Duval Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Duval Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male in his late teens with...
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
News4Jax.com
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
JSO: Three kilos of fentanyl seized, 6,000 counterfeit pills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it served a residential search warrant which resulted in three kilos of fentanyl being seized last week. In addition, JSO says .26 kilos of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were seized. Forty percent of those pills contained lethal...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
Action News Jax
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Action News Jax
Orange Park police investigating crash involving car, pedestrian at Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Orange Park. Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area of Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives as officers investigate the crash, the Orange Park Police Department said in a tweet. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
Fugitive found asleep in truck with 'enough fentanyl to kill entire populations', Flagler police say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was found asleep in his truck in Palm Coast had 169,000 grams of fentanyl on him, "enough to kill the entire population of Flagler and Putnam counties," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. James Wilson Duke of Kennesaw,...
Action News Jax
Westside High student arrested after being found with drugs, loaded gun in car on campus, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested Friday when they were found with drugs and a loaded gun in the parking lot of the school at the end of the football game on campus, according to a message that was sent to the school’s families.
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
BET
Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents
A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
WOKV.com
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase A cyclist reported finding the suitcase with a head sticking out of it. (NCD)
First Coast News
Police: Body found on Jacksonville's Northside
The man was found near the Paxon neighborhood. There was no sign of foul play, according to police.
First Coast News
