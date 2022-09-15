ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

JFRD: Body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was reportedly found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. Some viewers reported not being able to leave the business...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JFRD: 6 injured after JTA bus crash on Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that all lanes are closed after a major crash on the Arlington Expressway at Cesery Boulevard. Personnel with JFRD said that six people were injured in the crash and confirmed that a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus was involved. JTA...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Two victims in surgery after drive-by shooting on Duval Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Duval Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male in his late teens with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents

A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
