Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
COVID has slight gain in new cases and deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing sharp drops last week, the has been a slight rebound in new cases and deaths, but a huge drop in the positivity rate and hospitalizations, according to the Department for Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 report, issued Monday afternoon. There were 9,159 new...
kentuckytoday.com
Could hydrogen market be next big thing in Kentucky?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he is working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky by working with fellow governors in six states to advance a hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce development across the Midwest region. Gov. Beshear joins governors of Indiana, Illinois,...
kentuckytoday.com
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but behind-the-scenes negotiations were still ongoing. The Senate Appropriations Committee voted out two bills on income taxes for the full Republican-led chamber to debate. The first mirrors what Republican Gov. Mike Parson tasked...
kentuckytoday.com
Send Relief begins assessment, response in Fiona’s wake
PONCE, Puerto Rico – The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power over the weekend as Hurricane Fiona brought havoc on Sunday. Send Relief pre-positioned its response ahead of the storm’s landfall and has begun assessing the need. “Fiona whipped across southwest Puerto Rico and knocked out the...
Comments / 0