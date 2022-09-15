Former President Donald Trump's legal team has a busy day Tuesday. They face a noon deadline to respond to the Justice Department's request that the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals overturn parts of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's order blocking federal investigators from using classified documents taken from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Aug. 8 and her requirement that the Justice Department share those documents with Trump's lawyers, some of whom are potential witnesses in a criminal case. Two hours later, Trump's lawyers and Justice Department attorneys are meeting in Brooklyn with Raymond Dearie, the Cannon-appointed "special master" put in charge of filtering through...

