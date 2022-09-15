Read full article on original website
U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply.
French leader to meet Iran's Raisi to urge revival of deal
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart as Paris warns the clerical state that it will not get a better proposal to revive a nuclear accord. The Elysee Palace said Macron will meet President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and with US President Joe Biden the next day.
China's Shanghai launches infrastructure projects worth $257 billion
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commercial hub of Shanghai launched on Tuesday eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($256.83 billion), state media said.
Trump lawyers acknowledge criminal peril from classified documents in 1st filing with special master
Former President Donald Trump's legal team has a busy day Tuesday. They face a noon deadline to respond to the Justice Department's request that the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals overturn parts of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's order blocking federal investigators from using classified documents taken from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Aug. 8 and her requirement that the Justice Department share those documents with Trump's lawyers, some of whom are potential witnesses in a criminal case. Two hours later, Trump's lawyers and Justice Department attorneys are meeting in Brooklyn with Raymond Dearie, the Cannon-appointed "special master" put in charge of filtering through...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Frank Figliuzzi said he believes Trump is attracted to the QAnon movement like "a moth to the flame."
Indonesia parliament passes long-awaited data protection bill
JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament passed into law on Tuesday a personal data protection bill that includes corporate fines and up to six years imprisonment for those found to have mishandled data in the world's fourth most populous country.
ASIA・
China's Aug coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather.
