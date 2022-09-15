Read full article on original website
NDSU participates in "Banned Books Week", citing "worrying trends" across country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is participating in a tradition meant to raise awareness about challenges, bans, and removals facing books across the country. The university is introducing the "Banned Book Challenge", which encourages students and residents to pay attention to efforts to censor books across the United States. An official from NDSU says the university is not seeing challenges and bans in North Dakota, but cites "worrisome trends" when it comes to specific laws being passed in states across the country.
Exclusive: Moorhead Mayor talks pedestrian bridge, mayoral campaign, community center project latest
(Moorhead, MN) -- A community center library project, half-cent sales tax and re-election campaign all on the mind of Moorhead's current Mayor as election season heats up. Shelly Carlson, who replaced former Mayor Jonathan Judd last year, says the big downtown project is a crucial part of the push to update and upgrade the infrastructure of Moorhead moving forward.
Moorhead School Board Candidate Kent Wolford looking to represent teachers, share passion for education, and find ways to create life-long educators
(Moorhead, MN) -- A teaching veteran is throwing his hat into the ring and looking to earn your vote to become a Moorhead School Board member. Kent Wolford was a teacher within the Moorhead Public Schools for nearly 39 years as a social studies and government teacher. He spoke on multiple topics like Critical Race Theory, teacher retention, and contract negotiations for educators. One big topic Wolford tackled is tackling teacher shortages and cultivating school that creates future educators.
Chris Coste Breaks Down The RedHawks Thrilling Playoff Series Victory Over Kansas City!
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman had a chance to catch up with Chris Coste. They discussed Fargo-Moorheads wild playoff run and previewed what's to come in the Championship Series against the Milwaukee Milkmen.
VCSU addressing teacher shortage using grant
(Valley City, ND) -- Valley City State University is using a $600,000 grant to address the critical teacher shortage in North Dakota. The university received the grant from the state Department of Public Instruction. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. The program offers scholarships to...
Kevin Feeney Gives an Update on Moorhead Spuds Football!
Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed how the team has progressed so far this season and how they bounced back with a victory over Bemidji. Coach Feeney also gave an update on Conner Erickson, a Brainerd senior who was hospitalized during the Moorhead vs Brainerd game on Friday, September 9.
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
Man arrested after trying to attack Fargo Police Officer with Shovel
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is under arrest after he tried to attack a Fargo police officer with a shovel. Officers responded to a call Saturday evening about windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 34-hundred block of Interstate Boulevard. Police then tased 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner...
Update coming on Mapleton officer involved shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- More details are expected to be released later Monday morning on a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month. Four Fargo police officers fatally shot 35-year old Andrew Martinez on August 1st as Martinez exited a house with a gun.Martinez’s death ended an hours-long standoff.
Assistant State's Attorney Youngren says he has to "compartmentalize" murder cases involving extreme violence
(Fargo, ND) -- Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Youngren says the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Jupiter Paulson struck a nerve with local residents. "I've been interested and a little bit surprised at how much this case resonated with the society in Fargo, with our culture. I've had lots of people come up to me afterwards and before and say hey, and talk about the case. This meant something to people and was close to folks, if it was the age of the young girl, if it was the way it happened, the daylight hours, I don't know," said Youngren.
9-17-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show…. 9:22 - 9:30 – Weekly Pick 6 College Football Preview. Bison @ Arizona Dragons vs Augustana Cobbers bye week Gophers vs Colorado. Big games to look for this weekend.
Attorney General Wrigley: Officer-involved shooting of Andrew Martinez was justified
(Fargo, ND) -- The four officers involved in the deadly shooting of suspect Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on August 1st acted in a manner that was reasonable, justified and lawful. That's according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Wrigley announced the conclusion of his investigation at a press conference Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department. The officers involved were identified as Sergeant Travis Moser, Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper, and Investigator Jordan Korte. Wrigley says the officers opened fire when Martinez pointed an AR-15 rifle at them and others in the area after an hours-long standoff at Martinez's home.
