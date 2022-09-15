ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Associated Press

NuID Launches Ecosystem Fuelled by Kii Token to Empower Users with the Right to Control Their Digital Identity

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- NuID, a decentralized identity and authentication solution, today announced the launch of the Nu Identity (NuID) Ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005148/en/ NuID CEO & Founder, Locke Brown (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Urban-gro a Go-To for Your Growing Operations – Check Them Out At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro Inc. UGRO, was a guest at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference. urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. The company reported second quarter revenue of $16.3 million in August, up 27% from the same period in 2021. Nattrass discusses the company’s latest developments.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic#Freyr#Business Industry#Linus Business#Freyr Battery Frey Lrb#Cqp#Evp Project Execution#M Technologies Inc
Benzinga

Why Lucid Shares Are Falling

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 3.61% to $15.36 during Tuesday's trading session. The company is trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as major indexes are lower as yields rise ahead of this week's Fed decision. Lucid shares may also be trading lower after Ford...
STOCKS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up

The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Highest Upside According to Analysts

When investors consider the vast universe of real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks they can purchase, it’s always difficult to make well-informed decisions. So it’s always comforting to know that professional analysts who have studied all of the matrices and news of a particular company support your choices.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Newmont

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Newmont. Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Peering Into Canoo's Recent Short Interest

Canoo's (NASDAQ:GOEV) short percent of float has fallen 16.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 28.53 million shares sold short, which is 16.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Schlumberger

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger SLB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4% 2-Year? - Tuesday Market Update

Hedge Fund leverage is near all-time lows and retail investment accounts have record cash. Sounds like we’re closer to stock market bottom than top. Sitting on 3900-support ahead of FOMC meeting tomorrow. Decision at 2 p.m. tomorrow. 10yr 3.5% highest level since 2011. 2 yr 3.9% highest level since...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putting Market Declines into Perspective

Since 1945, the S&P 500 has experienced 86 pullbacks vs. 28 corrections vs. 12 bear markets. With the S&P 500 down more than 18% YTD from its Jan. 3 high, the market is considered to be in a “correction phase”. On March 10, 2020, in the midst of a...
STOCKS

