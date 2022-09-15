Read full article on original website
C3 AI Product Demo Impresses Analyst As It Migrates To Consumption-Based Model
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on C3.ai, Inc AI. He listened to last week's C3 AI product demo, one of several application-specific webinars the company is hosting to make its products more accessible and explain the technology's value proposition. On September 2, Cikos downgraded the stock calling its...
NuID Launches Ecosystem Fuelled by Kii Token to Empower Users with the Right to Control Their Digital Identity
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- NuID, a decentralized identity and authentication solution, today announced the launch of the Nu Identity (NuID) Ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005148/en/ NuID CEO & Founder, Locke Brown (Photo: Business Wire)
Urban-gro a Go-To for Your Growing Operations – Check Them Out At The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference
Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro Inc. UGRO, was a guest at the Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference. urban-gro is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. The company reported second quarter revenue of $16.3 million in August, up 27% from the same period in 2021. Nattrass discusses the company’s latest developments.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Why Lucid Shares Are Falling
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 3.61% to $15.36 during Tuesday's trading session. The company is trading lower in sympathy with the broader market as major indexes are lower as yields rise ahead of this week's Fed decision. Lucid shares may also be trading lower after Ford...
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Yet Another Blow For Amazon As Marketplace Funding Dries Up
The funding for Amazon.com Inc AMZN marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth has stalled. In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during Covid lockdowns, the Financial Times reported. Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy...
3 REITs with the Highest Upside According to Analysts
When investors consider the vast universe of real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks they can purchase, it’s always difficult to make well-informed decisions. So it’s always comforting to know that professional analysts who have studied all of the matrices and news of a particular company support your choices.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Newmont
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Newmont. Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.
Peering Into Canoo's Recent Short Interest
Canoo's (NASDAQ:GOEV) short percent of float has fallen 16.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 28.53 million shares sold short, which is 16.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Schlumberger
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger SLB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
4% 2-Year? - Tuesday Market Update
Hedge Fund leverage is near all-time lows and retail investment accounts have record cash. Sounds like we’re closer to stock market bottom than top. Sitting on 3900-support ahead of FOMC meeting tomorrow. Decision at 2 p.m. tomorrow. 10yr 3.5% highest level since 2011. 2 yr 3.9% highest level since...
Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks
As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
Putting Market Declines into Perspective
Since 1945, the S&P 500 has experienced 86 pullbacks vs. 28 corrections vs. 12 bear markets. With the S&P 500 down more than 18% YTD from its Jan. 3 high, the market is considered to be in a “correction phase”. On March 10, 2020, in the midst of a...
