Highland Springs, VA

Henrico Citizen

Henrico hit-and-run victim dies from injuries

The woman struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident near Mechanicsville Turnpike Sept. 5 has died from injuries, according to Henrico Police. Latanya Cousins, 51, of Richmond, was struck shortly after 11 p.m. that day while attempting to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike near Crump Street. The vehicle that struck her was traveling west and ran a red light at Magnolia Street.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend

Sep. 19, 2022 — HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was...
HOPEWELL, VA
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Highland Springs, VA
NBC12

Man seriously injured after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are now investigating after a man was shot earlier this morning. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

26-year-old Emporia man arrested for attempted murder

Two men, including 26-year-old Emporia native Tayshaun E. Hawkins, have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in South Hill. The incident took place just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 11 behind a Dollar Tree store in South Hill. According to a press release from the South Hill Police Department, both victims — neither of whom have been identified — were eventually taken to hospitals in Richmond and Petersburg. One has been released, while the other remains in critical condition.
SOUTH HILL, VA
NBC12

Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Hopewell Police investigating 2 Sunday night shootings

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday night that left two victims hurt. Officers responded to Cloverdale Avenue at 7:59 p.m. and found a male victim on the scene with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Family identifies 17-year-old Henrico High School shooting victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of a senseless string of gun violence targeting the city and county’s youth, another 17-year-old’s life was taken tragically in a Sunday morning shooting. According to a spokesperson with the family, the teen is Henrico High School student David Dupree. His...
RICHMOND, VA

