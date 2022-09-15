Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Catherine Reitman’s Emotional Speech At The Series Wrap Of 'Workin’ Moms'
On Friday, the cast and crew of everyone’s favorite Canadian television show about what it’s really, actually, like to have a career and kids, Workin’ Moms, announced its series wrap. And to mark the occasion, after being drenched in Gatorade by partner Philip Sternberg, the creator, writer,...
Kate Middleton Shares How The Kids Are Coping While Their Parents Mourn The Queen
It’s been a week since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and much of the world has had its eyes on the United Kingdom as citizens mourn the late Monarch during her ten-day-long funeral procession and tribute. As the final burial approaches, and as the public has seen all of the royal adults publicly mourning, many are wondering: how are the royal great-grandchildren doing behind the scenes?
Kourtney Kardashian’s In Hot Water For Promoting Extreme Food Restrictions For Kids
It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is something of a health freak. The Kardashians star famously did an Ayurvedic cleanse last year with husband Travis Barker that included abstaining from sex, caffeine, alcohol, and sugar in an effort to boost the success of IVF treatments. And while watching what you eat can be a good thing — especially for those who deal with ailments like Crohn’s disease and IBF — some fans think the mother-of-three is setting up her children to have a very unhealthy relationship with food.
David Bowie's Daughter Shares Throwback Video Singing With Her Dad
It’s been over five years (what a surprise!) since David Bowie passed away, but his legacy and love of music still shines on through his family. Bowie’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, 22, shared a sweet video of herself as a child sitting on the late musician’s lap while singing a very Bowie rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Blake Lively Confirmed She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4 — And Called Out Creepy Paparazzi Trying To Get Snaps
Congrats are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their fourth child together!. Lively coyly teased the news at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in New York City as she walked the red carpet in a glitzy sequined dress. During a panel, Lively said, “ I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."
I Will Swear By The Star Chart Forever And A Day
It was 9:30pm on a very average Tuesday night when I found myself full-on wailing while swinging in our porch hammock. I just stormed out of my 4-year-old son’s bedroom in frustration, told my husband he was on deck for bedtime and that I needed a minute. Turns out...
Adam Levine Allegedly Cheated And Wants To Name Baby After Mistress
On Monday, as many were deep in the throes of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Instagram model and influencer Sumner Stroh, 23, took to TikTok and released a bombshell. Showing screenshots of DMs from Adam Levine, the model alleged that not only was she “manipulated” into having affair with The Voice judge, but that he contacted her after months of “not talking” to ask if she is “ok with” Levine naming his and his wife’s third child after her.
Watch The Sweet Reaction Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Had When She Won Her Emmy
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the Emmys last night when she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Not only did she deliver a remarkable speech, but her historic win marks only the second time in Emmy history that a Black woman has won in this category. Jackée Harry won in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark on the sitcom 227.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryan Reynolds Filmed His Colonoscopy Because He Lost A Bet (And To Raise Awareness)
Getting older means a lot of things: a wiser take on the world, neck issues from sleeping weird, and making preventative medical procedures a priority. Celebrities age just like us (even though Botox would have you fooled), and they too have to go to the doctor for check ups and testing. And what started as a silly bet between friends turned out to be a possible life-saving event for actor Ryan Reynolds.
Britney Spears Sends Birthday Wishes To Her Sons Amid Their Estrangement
Britney Spears is attempting to take the high road amid drama surrounding her estranged relationship with her teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. On Tuesday, the pop star posted photos of her boys on Instagram to celebrate their birthdays — Preston turns 17 on Sept. 14 and Jayden turned 16 on Sept. 12 — writing, “Love you both so much 🥰 !!! These photos are from last year !!!”
The Five Stages Of Your Child Catching A Cold
They’re not fun, but the symptoms are predictable — and treatable (we promise). We’ve all been there: living our lives, juggling family and career — and then, suddenly, one of our kids gets a cold [cue silent scream]. Even a mild cold virus can wreak havoc on your delicate work-life balance, but Children's Dimetapp offers a stress-free solution with a great grape taste that doesn’t taste like yucky medicine.
KIDS・
Prepare To Return To The Pods! Love Is Blind Season 3 Premieres This October
As one enthusiastic cast member declares in the new Love Is Blind Season 3 teaser, "Boyfriend season is over!" Netflix's smash hit reality series about singles looking for love by agreeing to be locked into pods where they converse with people they can't see (whew, that's a mouthful) is returning to the streamer this October. That's right; the premiere date for your next batch of delightfully addicting episodes has officially been announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lizzo Proudly Takes Up Space, And I'm So Happy For Fat Girls
There has never been a time in my life when I wasn’t fat. From my youth to my mid-20s, I felt the worst shame about my fatness and my shame felt valid because everyone and everything did a great job of reinforcing that for me. The TV shows I watched, the jokes I heard adults tell, the insults that were hurled at me for simply existing — all of it made it seem that fat equaled unworthy, and I took it deeply to heart.
Teens Love The App BeReal. Am I Just Too Jaded?
Emma Chao/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Courtesy Katie Bingham-Smith. I have a love/hate relationship with social media apps. When I first signed on to Instagram and Facebook about a decade ago, I felt excited and inspired. Then I felt less than, and I got off of them for a spell. The whole “social media apps aren’t real life” movement has been strong over the years and it hasn’t been lost on me.
Drew Barrymore's Mom Let Her Drink And Smoke At Age 9, But Sugar Was Off Limits
It’s no secret that Drew Barrymore had a complicated childhood. She was thrust into the spotlight at age 7 thanks to a star-making role in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and subsequently fell into a cycle of drug and alcohol abuse. Her mother, Jaid Barrymore, reportedly escorted her...
Scary Mommy
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0