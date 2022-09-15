There has never been a time in my life when I wasn’t fat. From my youth to my mid-20s, I felt the worst shame about my fatness and my shame felt valid because everyone and everything did a great job of reinforcing that for me. The TV shows I watched, the jokes I heard adults tell, the insults that were hurled at me for simply existing — all of it made it seem that fat equaled unworthy, and I took it deeply to heart.

