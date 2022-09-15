RPS New Teacher Feature: An Interview with Marie Vergara, Ridgebury Elementary Special Education. I worked in a different district for 17 years. I was at the same school for the whole time, first as a paraeducator, and then as a special education teacher. It was like a family or a home. When I started my degree in education, I was set to teach middle school science. Then everything changed, when I took the position as a Special Education paraprofessional. From day one of working with students I knew that this was the path I was meant to take. I have been able to help students build skills and confidence, which they will carry with them throughout the rest of their lives. The truth is, all of my students have taught me just as much. I carry them with me. It’s a special profession (hence the name) that I am lucky enough to be part of.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO