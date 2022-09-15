ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen’s funeral – latest: 250,000 queued for coffin as royals observe week of mourning

Some 250,000 people joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said, however her department is still “crunching the numbers”.Mourners braved waiting times of 24 hours as they queued for miles through central London to view the Queen’s coffin, with more than 1,500 having been treated by ambulance staff and 174 hospitalised.King Charles III and other royal family members will observe another week of mourning for the Queen after she was laid to rest on Monday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King...
Deadline

The Queen’s Funeral Had Few Errors, But Australia’s Channel Nine TV Commentators Got Caught Out Identifying UK Prime Minister

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has already gone down in history as a once-in-a-lifetime event, with huge praise reaped on both the organisers and the tireless broadcasters coordinating events and beaming them across the world. All except. Two Australian commentators, Tracey Grimshaw and Peter Overton, working for the Channel Nine network were clearly caught on the hop as they were tasked with naming the high-profile arrivals at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral service of Her Majesty. Having announced the likes of US President Joe Biden, French premier Emmannuel Macron and other world dignitaries, they presumably thought their work was done,...
