Student's gun discharges on school bus, student now in custody
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Police are investigating an incident where a gun was fired on a school bus in on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. Officers responded to a call around 7:00 a.m. Monday about a school bus possibly struck by gunfire. When police arrived, officers noticed the bullet...
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of killing NOPD officer set to face trial
NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2017 is expected to face trial on Monday. Darren Bridges' trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court. Bridges is accused of shooting and killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil who was...
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area before noon on Sunday, September 18. Emergency...
NOPD: Two hospitalized after double shooting near Chef Menteur Hwy
The NOPD says they responded to the New Orleans East scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
WDSU
$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Hundreds gather to mourn Gretna children who died in house fire
GRETNA, La. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Masjid Omar Mosque Saturday to pray before burying the three children who died in a house fire. Yousra Ayyad, Ali Ramzi, and Muhammad Ramzi were laid to rest just 24 hours after the fire. The three siblings, 15, 8, and...
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
Driver wanted after wreck leads to road rage shooting on I-10 near Causeway Blvd.
"She was injured slighting by a bullet that grazed her sunglasses, looks like it ripped off her head and cut her forehead."
fox8live.com
Woman wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run incident, Washington sheriff says
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a Bogalusa woman who is wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man. Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn...
1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash
HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
houmatimes.com
12-year-old suspect arrested in Thibodaux homicide
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that another arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa) had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
