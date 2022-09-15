ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Student's gun discharges on school bus, student now in custody

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Police are investigating an incident where a gun was fired on a school bus in on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. Officers responded to a call around 7:00 a.m. Monday about a school bus possibly struck by gunfire. When police arrived, officers noticed the bullet...
HARVEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles fired shots at each other, according to authorities. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area before noon on Sunday, September 18. Emergency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Madisonville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Madisonville, LA
WDSU

$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-AMFM

Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
METAIRIE, LA
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

1-year-old dies in Hammond car crash

HAMMOND, La. — A one-year-old child has died following a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond. State Police say that one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston was in the back seat of a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling eastbound on I-12 around 7:15 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood.
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

12-year-old suspect arrested in Thibodaux homicide

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that another arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa) had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy