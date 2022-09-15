Read full article on original website
Altuve hits HR, Astros beat Rays 4-0 to clinch AL West title
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and the Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday night. Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in...
Kershaw Ks 10, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 5-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor has struggled mightily this season, his feel at the plate varying day to day. Even a three-run blast didn’t come easy in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Taylor struck out 149 times in 365 at-bats coming into the game, with just 24% of his swings being put into play. He flied out in the second before connecting for his 10th homer off Merrill Kelly (12-7) in a four-run fourth. However, he had to wait for it. Crew chief James Hoye ruled fan interference when a man in the lower left-field seats wearing a Dodgers jersey made a clumsy attempt at catching the ball in his glove. The ball struck the man in the belly and it ricocheted back onto the field.
WATCH: Jomboy Breaks Down Two Managers Getting Ejected on Same Play
Jomboy, creator of Jomboy Media, provided his latest great breakdown over the weekend, breaking down the double ejection of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin from last week.
