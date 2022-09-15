ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Kershaw Ks 10, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor has struggled mightily this season, his feel at the plate varying day to day. Even a three-run blast didn’t come easy in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Taylor struck out 149 times in 365 at-bats coming into the game, with just 24% of his swings being put into play. He flied out in the second before connecting for his 10th homer off Merrill Kelly (12-7) in a four-run fourth. However, he had to wait for it. Crew chief James Hoye ruled fan interference when a man in the lower left-field seats wearing a Dodgers jersey made a clumsy attempt at catching the ball in his glove. The ball struck the man in the belly and it ricocheted back onto the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
