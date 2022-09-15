BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis cardiac patients now have a new mental health program with funding from Quad-Cities Bank & Trust. Genesis Psychology Associates will implement the new outpatient behavioral health services directly at the Genesis Heart Institute, Genesis said in a media release. This outreach program also has placed a Licensed Independent Social Worker on-site to help identify and treat at a critical time in care.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO