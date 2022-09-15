Read full article on original website
City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first time the waiting list has been open...
Blood centers recognize anniversary of the nation’s first Emergency Blood Reserve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is joining Blood Centers across the United States in recognizing the first anniversary of the nation’s first Emergency Blood Reserve. To donate, make an appointment at https://www.bloodcenter.org/
That Artsy Fartsy Event
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 24th from 5-8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt. For more information,...
New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by Quad City Bank & Trust corporate gift
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis cardiac patients now have a new mental health program with funding from Quad-Cities Bank & Trust. Genesis Psychology Associates will implement the new outpatient behavioral health services directly at the Genesis Heart Institute, Genesis said in a media release. This outreach program also has placed a Licensed Independent Social Worker on-site to help identify and treat at a critical time in care.
‘Cruise-In for a Cause’ hopes to bring an end to impaired driving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eighth annual “Cruise-in for a Cause,” partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sunday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium. In 2014 Teangelo Garrard was killed by a drunk driver, leaving behind a five-month-old son. His friends Samantha and Jake Harry started the annual car...
New website unveiled Monday provides resources for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A website dedicated to providing Iowans with a path to recovery from Opioid Use Disorder was unveiled Monday. IowaOpioidHelp.com directs Iowans to treatment centers and other resources across the state, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said. “Most people do not realize that addiction to opioids...
RME changes name, expands mission with Common Chord
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After 18 years, downtown Davenport’s River Music Experience has decided to strike a new chord by unveiling a new name with an expanded mission statement. Tyson Danner, executive director, explains the details surrounding the official name change (as of Sept. 14) to Common Chord which now...
Illinois Extension offers virtual and in-person gardening workshops
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, invites viewers to consider attending the following upcoming virtual and in-person opportunities to access research-backed, un-biased information. Many of the programs are free but participants must register. Gardening in the Air, is a free (donations appreciated) virtual fall...
Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic announced Saturday its largest campaign in school history, the $25 million Daring and Driven fundraising campaign. Paul and Donna VanDuyne, who met at Palmer, are co-chairs of the fundraising campaign and made a $2.5 million contribution. Saturday afternoon, a new housing complex...
PraireFest! at Wheatland church retreat set for Saturday
Wheatland, Iowa (KWQC) -Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat--just 40 minutes from Davenport--is hosting a brand new event that the whole family can enjoy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland, IA. Joyce Bieber, CHM Development Director. and Rick Willows, Smokin’ Butt BBQ, talk about the...
East Moline Early Learning Center brings the next generation of students a promising future
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Five weeks ago, the East Moline Early Learning Center opened it’s doors for the first time and on Monday night they held the official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony culminated what has been over a decades’ worth...
Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 9/19
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kelly and Evan Harris, owners of Tapas Yoga and Reform by Tapas Yoga, join Morgan on QCT at 11 for this week’s Monday Morning Jumpstart. Reform by Tapas Yoga: 4872 Forest Grove Dr., Bettendorf.
Muscatine police respond to elementary school parking lot Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - McKinley Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High schools went on lockdown Monday while police responded to a situation in the McKinley parking lot, according to Muscatine Community School officials. According to a message sent to parents, the schools were put on lockdown until Muscatine police gave...
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said. The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officer said...
Limited Moderna boosters available at Rock Island Health Department Tuesday clinic
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department said it will have only 50 doses of the new Moderna bivalent booster available for its regular Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Doses of the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine will be offered when this week’s Moderna supply runs out, the...
Overnight lane closures begin Sept. 26 on I-80 bridge for bridge washing
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge will have nightly lane closures for bridge washing beginning Sept. 26. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Weather permitting the washing is estimated o take a week to complete.
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
Bishop Hill’s 50th annual Jordbruksdagarna is coming up this weekend
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na), featuring a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children, is slated for Sept. 24-25. Todd DeDecker, Bishop Hill Heritage Association administrator, discusses that Jordbruksdagarna is Swedish for “earth work days” and that fest activities will be in the village park and other locations throughout Bishop Hill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Man arrested Monday following disturbance in Muscatine elementary school parking lot
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine schools were placed on lockdown Monday while police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of one of the schools. Around 2:38 p.m., the Muscatine Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School, 621 Kindler Ave. There also were reports that the person claimed to have a weapon, police said in a media release.
