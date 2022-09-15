Read full article on original website
$576 million Kansas wheat export deal signed at statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signing ceremony was at the Kansas Statehouse Friday due to a massive grain deal between delegates of the country of Taiwan and U.S. farmers. Officials from the country of Taiwan have purchased 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years, according to Governor Laura Kelly’s office. Which means that many Kansas wheat farms will significantly contribute to a deal that is worth approximately $576 million.
2 Wichita area schools among 3 in Kansas to receive national honor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two of three Kansas elementary schools honored with national recognition are in the Wichita area. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday recognized 297 schools nationwide as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The schools recognized in Kansas include Andover’s Cottonwood Elementary School, Sedgwick’s R.L....
Grandson beats granddad in fair milking shorthorn show.
The organization's main fundraiser is set for Sept. 24. Little River won a top 10 matchup Thursday night over the Ell-Saline Cardinals after a second half offensive explosion. Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT. In the effort between...
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sizzling Sunday across the state
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a serene Sunday morning across Kansas with warm wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Later today will feel nothing like September as highs climb to near 100 degrees, or 15 to 20 degrees above average. If we can make it to 100F in Wichita, we will tie the record high from 1997.
A few Saturday storms, otherwise heat takes over
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms in north central and northeast Kansas will be fairly common early Saturday, with another chance coming during the evening hours for southern Kansas. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however, some small hail and brief gusty winds to around 60 will be possible.
Hot start to the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that near record high temperatures are expected for the start of the week before a cold front brings a return to cooler conditions midweek. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 60s to...
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who killed a rival gang member and a woman at a get-together at her home. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,626: State of Kansas v. Johnathan Eli Carter, it has affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s convictions after Carter appealed on the basis that the court made an error.
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
TOME, N.M. (AP/KWCH) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. Torrance County officials said a body was found Wednesday near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera.
Hotter next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says hotter weather is on the way over the next few days. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over south central and eastern Kansas this evening and early tonight, then skies will become clear later in the night as any storm activity diminishes.
Mother raises awareness to dangers of fentanyl after son’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - About 300 people came to Corey Wontorski’s celebration of life. His mother, Tammy Arnott said the turnout is a true testament to the kind of person Corey was, and that’s how she said she’ll remember him. ‘He always said, ‘I love you.’ He...
