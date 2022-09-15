Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Lindsey Graham Introduces National Bill That Would Ban Abortions After 15 Weeks
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is introducing a bill that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks. The South Carolina senator’s bill comes less than three months after the devastating overturn of Roe v. Wade. The bill, titled the ‘‘Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act’,’ would narrow access...
Scary Mommy
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0