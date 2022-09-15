Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Does the Ethereum Merge offer a new destination for institutional investors?
Last week’s Merge was the “most significant development in the history of the Ethereum network,” according to Fidelity Digital. And from a purely technical standpoint, the blockchain network’s transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism was a marvel. Widely compared to changing a jet engine mid-flight, the software upgrade proceeded with nary a glitch on Sept. 15.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is trapped in a downtrend, but a ‘trifecta of positives’ scream ‘deep value’
$20,000 is no longer support. $100,000 didn’t happen. The Bitcoin halving is 562 days away. Bears simply refuse to release their vice grip on the market and the Federal Reserve’s policy of interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening is adding fuel to the fire. Despite these challenges, in...
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized exchange GMX suffers $565K price manipulation ‘exploit’
Decentralized exchange (DEX) GMX has reportedly suffered a price manipulation exploit from an exploiter who managed to make off with around $565,000 from the Avalanche (AVAX)/USD market. The unidentified exploiter is understood to have capitalized on GMX’s “minimal spread” and “zero price impact” features to pull off the exploit, which...
CoinTelegraph
What’s next for Bitcoin and the crypto market now that the Ethereum Merge is over?
The Ethereum Merge came and went, leaving investors to ponder what the next trending development in the market could look like. In a Cointelegraph Twitter Space with Capriole Fund founder Charles Edwards, the analyst mentioned that excitement over the Ethereum Merge and its bullish price action had somewhat been holding up hope across the market. Now that the event has come and gone, the crypto market has been selling off, with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price trading below $20,000 and Ether’s (ETH) under $1,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) faces another week of “huge” macro announcements after the lowest weekly close since July. After days of losses following the latest inflation data from the United States, BTC/USD, like altcoins and risk assets more broadly, has failed to recover. The largest cryptocurrency has yet to flip...
CoinTelegraph
Russian official says bill to give businesses leeway in use of crypto internationally
A Russian Finance Ministry official has provided new details about a bill on digital currencies, whicht is currently being drafted. The bill provides local infrastructure for settlements and regulation on mining, but will leave many details for businesses to work out on their own, the Finance Ministry's Financial Policy Department head Ivan Chebeskov said Monday at a roundtable hosted by the International Chamber of Commerce Russia in Moscow. Interfax quoted Chebeskov as saying:
CoinTelegraph
Tired of losing money? Here are 2 reasons why retail investors always lose
A quick flick through Twitter, any social media investing club, or investing-themed Reddit will quickly allow one to find handfuls of traders who have vastly excelled throughout a month, semester, or even a year. Believe it or not, most successful traders cherry-pick periods or use different accounts simultaneously to ensure there’s always a winning position to display.
CoinTelegraph
Binance partners with Ukrainian supermarket chain to accept crypto through Pay Wallet.
Binance announced Friday that it has partnered with the Ukrainian supermarket chain VARUS, saying it will enable cryptocurrency payments for grocery purchases through its Binance Pay Wallet. The grocery store is one of the largest companies in Ukraine with over 111 stores across 28 cities in the country. The company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs’ bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K
A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the United States central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Data challenges the DXY correlation to Bitcoin rallies and corrections ‘thesis’
Presently, there seems to be a general assumption that when the U.S. dollar value increases against other global major currencies, as measured by the DXY index, the impact on Bitcoin (BTC) is negative. Traders and influencers have been issuing alerts about this inverse correlation, and how the eventual reversal of...
CoinTelegraph
3 barriers preventing Web3 mass adoption — Trust Wallet CEO
Widespread adoption of Web3 may eventually become a reality, but Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen foresees three main barriers standing in the way of mass adoption. During the Australian Crypto Convention on Sunday, Chen outlined how security, ease of use, identity and privacy were all vital aspects to address for growth in the Web3 industry.
CoinTelegraph
Sports Metaverse company secures $200 million funding
Sports Metaverse startup LootMogul secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield, providing the company a share subscription facility of up to $200 million for a 36-month term following an equity exchange listing. The company said that the funding is expected to boost the development of LootMogul's metaverse...
CoinTelegraph
Business owners should get off PayPal and move to the blockchain
Do you believe that in five years every second transaction in e-commerce will be settled on blockchain? No? Well, that’s what people thought of plastic credit cards versus cash a few decades ago when it came to traditional stores. There is no doubt that Web3 will drastically transform the...
CoinTelegraph
Here is why a 0.75% Fed rate hike could be bullish for Bitcoin and altcoins
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index suffered their worst weekly performance since June as investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve will have to continue with its aggressive monetary policy to curb inflation and that could lead to a recession in the United States. Bitcoin (BTC) remains closely...
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse firm implements NFTs into its Minecraft and GTA 5 servers
Despite Minecraft creator Mojang Studios being against the integration of nonfungible tokens (NFT), a Metaverse-focused firm managed to introduce NFTs into several games including its own Minecraft server. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Oscar Franklin Tan, the chief financial officer of blockchain gaming firm Enjin, and MyMetaverse CEO Simon Kertonegoro...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum crash continues as US 10-year Treasury yield surpasses June high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), started the week on a depressive note as investors braced themselves for a flurry of rate hike decisions from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Bitcoin price fails to hold $20,000. On Sep. 19, BTC's price has...
CoinTelegraph
Australian senator drafts bill aimed at stablecoin, digital yuan regulation
Australian Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg has released a new draft bill aimed at clamping down on digital asset exchanges, stablecoins, and China’s central bank digital currency, the e-Yuan. In a statement on Sept. 18, Senator Bragg stated that “Australia must keep pace with the global race for regulation on...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto market bloodbath leads to $432M in liquidations
The crypto market turmoil entered the third week of September as most of the cryptocurrencies started the week on a bearish note. The total crypto market cap dipped below $1 trillion again, with several cryptocurrencies recording a double-digit downfall over the past 24 hours. The ongoing bearish turmoil has led...
CoinTelegraph
Matr1x, first-ever mobile shooting game in metaverse a new hope for Web3
Matr1x, the first-ever mobile shooting game in the Web3 industry, has successfully raised $10 million and is about to close a new round of financing. Past investors include Hana Financial Investments, a subsidiary of Hana Financial Group and a key financial holding company in South Korea; HashKey Capital, well respected for its early investments in Ether (ETH); Amber Group, one of the most important market makers in the Web3 industry; and SevenX, an elite Web3 fund investing heavily in the GameFi sector.
Russian seaborne oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as discounts become less attractive for Asian customers
In the first two weeks of September, exports totaled 3.03 million barrels per day, a drop of around 314,000 barrels per day from August levels.
Comments / 0