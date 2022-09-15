Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream A Geisha Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream A Geisha right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Michiyo Kogure Ayako Wakao Seizaburō Kawazu Midori Komatsu Sumao Ishihara. In the post-war Gion district of Kyoto, the geisha Miyoharu agrees to apprentice the 16 year-old Eiko, whose mother was a former geisha who had just died. After a year of training they have to find a large sum of money before Eiko can debut. Miyoharu borrows the money from the tea-house owner, Okimi, who in turn obtains the money from the businessman Kusuda. Kusuda fancies Eiko himself and wants to give Miyoharu to Kanzaki in order to close a large business deal. However both geishas have minds of their own and, going against tradition, want to be able to say no to clients.
Platforms Focus on Profitability in Australia, Asia-Pacific’s Most Mature Streaming Market, Says Study
Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video compete for second position behind Netflix in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region’s most developed streaming market. But, increasingly, all premium SVOD suppliers are focusing on profitability rather than simple growth. A new report from consultancy and research firm Media Partners Asia, “Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” shows that Australian consumers streamed 24 billion minutes of premium online video between January and August this year. SVOD platforms accounted for 70% of viewing time, while broadcaster-operated platforms (BVOD) claimed 30%. The numbers reflect a mixture of measured usage and a panel of viewers. The report indicates that SVOD...
Australian TV host falls asleep on camera after 14 hours covering Queen’s funeral
Australian TV presenter Allison Langdon was spotted falling asleep on camera after a lengthy shift for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The funeral of the late monarch took place on Monday 19 September (a national bank holiday), with news networks from around the world covering the event.Langdon was presenting from the funeral for Australian broadcaster the Nine Network in her role as host of Today.Viewers shared images on social media of the presenter apparently asleep, with her head resting on a folded jacket.She then re-shared the image to her Instagram Page, alongside the caption: “Hour 14. Everything is fine.”Langdon had previously...
Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda
KAMPALA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease has been declared in Uganda, the country's health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
