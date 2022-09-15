ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Waino, Yadi end up in sticky situation after record-breaking night

By Monica Ryan
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lS1V8_0hx35zeQ00

ST. LOUIS – Following Wednesday’s win, marked by Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s historic start , the dynamic duo’s teammates drenched them in some of the stickiest drinks imaginable.

“I’m wet. I’m soaked,” Wainwright said in a postgame news conference.

He and Molina set the record at 325 for most starts as an MLB battery. The pair were also behind some timely contributions, leading the Cardinals 4-1 over the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina picked up a go-ahead single in the second inning that stood as the game-winning hit. Wainwright limited the Brewers to one run over five innings and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth frame.

How much could a Pujols home run ball go for at auction?

Wainwright said there was a team toast after the game, and manager Oli Marmol, owner Bill Dewitt III, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak all said kind words about the pair.

“They got up and spoke and made us feel loved,” the 41-year-old pitcher said. “We’re Cardinals and we would not be here if they had not made it available and signed us to lots of different contracts, put up with a lot of our stuff, grinded through that and kept us around. A lot of owners might have sent us packing but those guys wanted us here and we appreciate that.”

After a few words from the front office, the rest of the Cardinals had some fun with their veteran teammates.

“They put us in the basket, took us to the shower, covered us in cherry coke and apple juice and all kinds of nasty stuff that you don’t want on top of your head. It’s a pretty sweet taste,” Wainwright said.

Even though it was a momentous night for the duo, the Cardinals are still focused on winning their 12th World Series.

Remembering Darryl Kile: 20 years since tragic death

“This is great. Thanks for celebrating, but we have a greater mission in mind,” said Wainwright.

As of Thursday morning, the magic number for a postseason spot is 12. The nearest path to October runs through the NL Central. With 19 games remaining, the St. Louis Cardinals carry an 84-59 record and lead by eight games over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road in regard […]
COLUMBUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
WTWO/WAWV

Officer Seara Burton passes surrounded by family

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022.
RICHMOND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash

VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing. The driver of the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Darryl Kile
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located an injured man in a nearby […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Outside threat causes Oblong Schools to go on lockdown

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Oblong High School and grade school buildings are on lockdown following a threat made through a phone call. According to the Oblong CUSD #4 Superintendent Michelle Meese, an outside phone call was made to the high school that was threatening, causing the lockdown. Meese reports that both buildings are secure and […]
OBLONG, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis#The Milwaukee Brewers
WTWO/WAWV

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken simultaneously?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy