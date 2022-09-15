ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breda, IA

Electric cart causes fire at Breda golf course, fire chief says

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

BREDA, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials with the Breda Fire Department said that they were paged to an explosion at the town’s golf course.

Officials said that the call came in at around 11:30 on Thursday and that they could see smoke billowing from the cart shed when they arrived.

Breda Fire Chief Dan Wiskus told KCAU 9 firefighters were on the scene for between an hour and an hour-and-a-half to douse small flames. Wiskus said it was mostly smoke at the scene.

After investigating they determined the fire may have stemmed from the battery of one of the electric carts.

The fire department also mentioned that upon their arrival, they were informed that the course’s maintenance person couldn’t be found, but was later located.

Alburn Fire and Rescue, Arcadia Fire Department, Carroll Fire Department and Manning EMS assisted with the call.

