Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth saddled with 5th highest inflation rate in U.S., says new study
By now you’ve heard plenty about the nine-letter word that’s on everybody’s mind these days — inflation. This reflects a rise in prices, for everything from gas and groceries and cars to health care, coupled with a decline in buying power. In August, the U.S. inflation...
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best new bars in the 'burbs
New bars open in Fort Worth on the regular, but the ‘burbs are also buzzing with new drinking destinations. Northeast Tarrant County, in particular is hot, with several swanky lounges and new sports bars recently opened for business. Here are five new bars to visit that are the worth the trek beyond the 820 loop.
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a pretty big and eclectic weekend in and around Fort Worth, featuring four concerts from artists of all different ages. There will also be a classic car showcase, an encore of one of 2022's best films, a home tour, a family-friendly symphony concert, a Japanese celebration of the full moon, a dance company homecoming, and more.
Tallest building in Texas to include new hotel for stays with sky-high views
Texas’ tallest building is set to grace the capital city's skyline three years from now. At 74 stories tall and 1,022 feet high, the downtown Austin mixed-use project — carrying the new name of Waterline — is scheduled to open in late 2026. Construction is underway at...
Brewpub team drafts new spot with gourmet sandwiches in Fort Worth
There's a new brewpub coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with not one but two locations. Called Boozie's Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches, it's a full-service brewpub that will feature chef-driven food including bountiful sandwiches, plus a fully functional brewery and full bar. It'll open in Fort Worth as well as Fairview Town...
Matthew McConaughey film about North Texas girls soccer team abruptly sidelined
A new film starring Matthew McConaughey as the coach of an inspirational girls soccer team from North Texas has been sidelined just six weeks before production. According to Deadline, Skydance Productions canceled Dallas Sting due to "an impropriety that Skydance and producers were aware of." The Hollywood Reporter specifies that...
Fort Worth's TCU makes the grade on list of top Texas schools for 2022
Back-to-school time means back-to-college-rankings time, and here they are. Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, which rely on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents to judge American colleges on 12 factors, including academics, campus, dorm life, and professors.
15 fantastic fêtes and galas every Fort Worth social butterfly should attend in fall 2022
Philanthropic Fort Worthians are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas and elegant soirees is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and chic, be-seen parties. Beyond being fun, fancy parties to...
New FWSO maestro hits high note in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music...
When and how to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral from Fort Worth
The world will bid a final "goodbye and thank you, Ma'am" to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday, September 19 at London's Westminster Abbey. While the service for Her Majesty, who passed away September 8, will be attended by 2,000 family, friends, dignitaries, and heads of state, the event is expected to draw a record 4.1 billion viewers from around the world.
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
The first Oktoberfest event of the season happens this week, and it’s a big one that starts with a fun run. This week also brings the 36th annual edition of the largest wine festival in the Southwest. Save room for pumpkin beer and pie — the latter in the form of an inaugural pie-eating contest.
10 Dallas-Fort Worth cities unlock spots on new list of top U.S. home markets
At least by one measure, the Dallas-Fort Worth homebuying market is still on fire. Cities in DFW make up one-third of the top 30 cities in WalletHub’s new ranking of the best places in the U.S. to buy a house. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney hold the top three spots....
Kendra Scott talks her new memoir and shining career ahead of Southlake appearance
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, and will be returning as a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
One Fort Worth spot makes Bon Appetit list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Portillo's swings back through to Dallas-Fort Worth to preview famed Chicago hot dog
Cult hot dog classic Portillo's, the fast-casual chain serving Chicago-style favorites, is hitting Dallas in September with a two-week tour, to serve up its famed Chicago-style fare ahead of its opening its first restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Colony this fall. From September 12-24, Portillo's will make at least...
Booming Texas region could rival Dallas-Fort Worth as ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ mayor says
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe they're already well on their way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the burgeoning...
Start planning a drive-worthy weekend trip to Plano this fall
Like it or not, we're barreling toward fall and its close companion, the holiday season. The good news is that autumn and the ensuing holidays are also jam-packed with fun festivals, so you'll want to start planning a little getaway to Plano so you can enjoy them all. Get your...
Dallas-Fort Worth mourns Queen Elizabeth II, one of its longtime idols, who has died at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, died September 8 after reigning for 70 years; she was 96. Her death was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace that said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”. According to the BBC, doctors placed her under medical supervision after...
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs launches 2023 world tour in Arlington
Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will start a massive 2023 world tour in a place he clearly loves — Dallas-Fort Worth. The country superstar will open his tour with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 25, 2023, according to a release. The unnamed...
Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music director
Robert Spano is cruising through the Colorado mountains, his 10-year-old pug Maurice asleep in the backseat. It’s the last full week of August, and — in music parlance — Spano is between movements. He’s just wrapped up another summer as music director of the Aspen Music Festival, and he's now en route to Fort Worth, to begin his tenure as the 10th music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. First he'll swing through Atlanta, where he'll pack some last things from his 20 years as maestro of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
