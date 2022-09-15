ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth's TCU makes the grade on list of top Texas schools for 2022

Back-to-school time means back-to-college-rankings time, and here they are. Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, which rely on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents to judge American colleges on 12 factors, including academics, campus, dorm life, and professors.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

When and how to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral from Fort Worth

The world will bid a final "goodbye and thank you, Ma'am" to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday, September 19 at London's Westminster Abbey. While the service for Her Majesty, who passed away September 8, will be attended by 2,000 family, friends, dignitaries, and heads of state, the event is expected to draw a record 4.1 billion viewers from around the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Renowned maestro Robert Spano picks up baton as new Fort Worth Symphony music director

Robert Spano is cruising through the Colorado mountains, his 10-year-old pug Maurice asleep in the backseat. It’s the last full week of August, and — in music parlance — Spano is between movements. He’s just wrapped up another summer as music director of the Aspen Music Festival, and he's now en route to Fort Worth, to begin his tenure as the 10th music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. First he'll swing through Atlanta, where he'll pack some last things from his 20 years as maestro of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
FORT WORTH, TX
