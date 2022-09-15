Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teacher Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract and Request for Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Stephen Strasburg’s grim update
Since winning the World Series MVP for the Washington Nationals in 2019, Stephen Strasburg has appeared in only eight games and pitched only 31.1 innings. Strasburg underwent surgery for neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021, pitched in one game in 2022 and quickly returned to the injured list. Now, he’s not sure when — or even if — he’ll be back.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player
Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
White Sox Pick Up Game in AL Central Race with Guardians' Loss, Now 3.5 GB
The Cleveland Guardians dropped a game 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins, meanwhile the Chicago White Sox dropkicked the Detroit Tigers 11-5. The White Sox climbed a game up in the American League Central standings and are now 3.5 games back of the division-lead, entering a critical series between the two teams in Chicago this week.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Michael Toglia sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Toglia will move to the bench on Sunday with Randal Grichuk starting in right field. Grichuk will bat sixth versus right-hander Javier Assad and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 12.4...
Watch Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes eat mid-play snack as run scores
Perhaps the Pittsburgh Pirates should just empty their pockets before games. Five weeks after Rodolfo Castro was suspended after his cell phone fell out of his pocket as he slid into third base, Ke’Bryan Hayes is under fire for pulling sunflower seeds from his back pocket in the middle of a run-scoring play.
Ex-MLB coach, GM says Cairo will be a 'hot commodity'
Miguel Cairo's performance as interim manager has been close to perfect. The White Sox' bench coach is 13-6 since subbing in for everyday skipper Tony La Russa in light of his recent heart issue. Cairo's substitution as interim manager has been so good some believe teams will have their sights...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro operating third base for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will take over the hot corner after Eugenio Suarez was given the night off versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Tank-less: Cubs release Frank Schwindel
Frank Schwindel's time with the Cubs has officially come to a close after the team granted him his unconditional release on Sunday. Schwindel was designated for assignment on Saturday. So closes the book on Schwindel's time on the North Side, one year after he provided Cubs fans thrilling moment after...
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL・
Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal
The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
Cubs DFA Frank Schwindel on day that sums up 2022 season
Another sequence of low-caliber roster moves, a couple of medical updates, the starting debut of right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the very lineup the Cubs trotted onto the field made Saturday a microcosm of a long, often ugly season. Well, that and a Keystone Kops (look it up) sequence of throwing...
Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing Nate Hinton, who previously played for the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly sitting for Diamondbacks Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Carson Kelly in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Kelly will sit out Sunday's game while Cooper Hummel starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Kelly to make 39 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
Angels To Select Livan Soto
The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
MLB・
Report: Anonymous 49ers admit team is better with Jimmy G
The 49ers find themselves in an awkward position. San Francisco already was all-in on the 2022 NFL season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance running the show. But with the 22-year-old ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the starter under center, is the team in a better position to win?
AthlonSports.com
Los Angeles Rams Starter Suffers Serious Injury On Sunday, Out 'Indefinitely'
The Los Angeles Rams got their first win on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately, the win came at a pretty significant cost. Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum made the first start of his NFL career on Sunday. However, it ended in disappointing fashion. Anchrum suffered a fractured fibula during the game and will be out for the foreseeable future.
