138th Oktoberfest kicks off over the weekend in Omaha
The largest and longest-running German festival in Nebraska kicked off on Friday night and continues into Saturday.
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
Proposed $2.5 million skatepark covers 35,000 sq. ft. in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Skatepark Association hosted an open house today to begin discussions on a $2.5 million skatepark. LSA President Phil Burcher says today’s meeting was the first step to informing Lincoln residents on the need for more designated areas for roller athletes. The goal is...
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets beginning Monday. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to A Streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.
National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, September 20th – Special
LINCOLN – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Every eligible American voter should have the option to exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box, and National...
Several road closures announced in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week. Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.
Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For This Week
Lincoln and Lancaster County residents can take unwanted chemicals to two household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events on Friday and Saturday. Both events are free. The schedule is:. Friday, September 23, 2 to 6 p.m., Bennet Fire and Rescue, 480 Fir St., Bennet. Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. to 1...
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
Nebraska organizations highlight Latino contributions during Hispanic Heritage Month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In the United States, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates not only the food, music and culture of Latinos, but most importantly, their contributions. The timing of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, coincides with the celebrations of several Latin American nations independence.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
Ask Omaha: Looking for shooting ranges in and around Omaha
unsplashHey all, I’m going to be moving to the area in roughly a months time. I’m trying to find a quality gun range, or group of enthusiast shooters. Ideally, I’m looking for an outdoor facility that allows pistol, rifle, and night vision shooting. But I’m more than happy with a hybrid facility offering indoor and outdoor ranges.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
Immigrants share stories of how they came to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hub Cafe was abuzz Friday night with food, stories and friendship. Lincoln officials and other community leaders organized Where We Belong, an event geared toward being more welcoming to immigrants in Lincoln and part of National Welcoming Week. Many people were able to tell...
Nebraska Urban Search And Rescue Team Headed To Puerto Rico
45 members of the Nebraska Task Force Urban Search and Rescue team based in Lincoln will be heading for Puerto Rico to support rescue efforts following Hurricane Fiona. The group left Lincoln Monday afternoon and, if all goes as planned, they will be on the ground in Puerto Rico sometime Tuesday morning. “Something our task force has never done before and that’s travel outside the Continental United States,” says Captain Dan Ripley, who is serving as the task force leader. “This is a first for out task force to go and function in this capacity.”
Tuesday Forecast: A roller coaster sized temperature drop is headed our way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
Nebraska State Patrol news
State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
Meet Rex, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. You can't adopt a dinosaur, but you can adopt a feline-o-saur. (T)Rex is missing one front paw and the other is a little bit of a stub, but...
