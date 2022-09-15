45 members of the Nebraska Task Force Urban Search and Rescue team based in Lincoln will be heading for Puerto Rico to support rescue efforts following Hurricane Fiona. The group left Lincoln Monday afternoon and, if all goes as planned, they will be on the ground in Puerto Rico sometime Tuesday morning. “Something our task force has never done before and that’s travel outside the Continental United States,” says Captain Dan Ripley, who is serving as the task force leader. “This is a first for out task force to go and function in this capacity.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO