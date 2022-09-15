Read full article on original website
Eirinn Go Brach
4d ago
LOL I thought they don't want the feds. Ask them why they kept the $$$$ that the feds gave them to help the citizens.🤡🐷🤮
Amendment 3 to ban slavery from TN's constitution gets bipartisan support
Sometimes, when it comes to controversial topics, it feels like Tennessee Republicans and Democrats can't agree on anything. But an upcoming constitutional amendment may be a major exception.
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
WKRN
‘Teacher Turmoil’: Critical challenges Tennessee educators face
Tennessee teachers face a multitude of challenges right now. From being underpaid to understaffed and underappreciated. News 2 investigates the impacts on education in special reports airing in every newscast this Wednesday.
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned for 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
Teacher salary rates in Middle Tennessee: How does your district line up?
Tennessee teacher salary rates rank No. 39 out of all 50 states. So, how do Middle Tennessee school districts compare?
Tennessee AG joins other states asking for fentanyl to be classified as "weapon of mass destruction"
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti, said he is joining 17 other state attorneys general asking President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction." The other states include Texas, Virginia, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Guam and several others. "As you well know, the national...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
NASHVILLE – A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known...
South American theft ring investigated in Tennessee
Police are investigating whether a South American theft ring has been in town after four luxury homes were burglarized.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
KYTV
Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
wvasfm.org
Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program
Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years. The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
wvlt.tv
Special education changes coming after Tenn. Depart. of Education settles lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New changes and procedures are coming to Tennessee schools after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit in June. The changes largely come in the form of how the school systems will treat the response to intervention (RTI). The settlement declared that the status of...
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Red Onion prisoner and DC sniper Malvo denied parole in Virginia
Red Onion Prison inmate and convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo has been denied parole by a Virginia appeals court. Judges said Malvo is still a risk to the community and will remain in Wise County to serve out life sentences for his role in the October 2002 slayings of 17 people.
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Mississippi woman pleads guilty to defrauding thousands in benefits from state
A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving thousands in benefits from the State of Mississippi. Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Service announced that Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, of Jones County pleaded guilty to SNAP fraud before the Jones County Circuit Court on August 24, 2022. Combest...
