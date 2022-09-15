Two arrested, charged with more than 45 combined crimes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, two Norfolk men were arrested by police in Virginia Beach and served with more than 45 different charges combined for a number of cases involving larcenies, stolen vehicles and firearm violations throughout the city.

With assistance from the Norfolk Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Hassan Abdul Johnson and 19-year-old Dangelo Styles, both of Norfolk, on Sept. 9 in connection to several of these crimes in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Johnson received 27 charges, including attempted malicious wounding, theft of a firearm, credit card theft and grand larceny.

Police said Styles was charged with 22 crimes, including attempted malicious wounding, conspiracy to shoot an individual, theft of a firearm, credit card theft and grand larceny.

Police also said more charges could be pending for the two suspects since an investigation revealed that the crimes committed in Virginia Beach may possibly be connected to cases in other jurisdictions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.