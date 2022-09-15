Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M
The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
leeuniversity.edu
Danny Murray Recording Studio Dedicated
Lee University named its new recording studio after Voices of Lee (VOL) long-time director Danny Murray, Lee class of 1975. On Saturday, Sept. 10, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and dinner took place following a concert with 70 current and former members of VOL to celebrate the dedication of the Danny Murray Recording Studio.
theutcecho.com
UTC NPHC Groups Celebrate, Compete, and Connect During Yard Show Performances
National Panhellenic Council Students practiced for weeks to perform shows unlike any other– all to welcome their alumni home. …and maybe to prove, once and for all, just who runs Chamberlain’s yard. The Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Office of Alumni Affairs partnered together to host a...
theutcecho.com
Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo Crowned Homecoming King and Queen 2022
At the long-awaited Homecoming football game against North Alabama, UTC crowned the new 2022 Homecoming King and Queen: Isaiah Owens and Delali Gadzekpo. Throughout the day Finley Stadium was full of eager students, proud families, returning alumni, and a high energy for the day ahead. As the sun began to...
chattanoogacw.com
"Embarrassing:" Current Hamilton County substitute pay could lead to future staff issues
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Following the staffing shortages we've seen sweep the state, there might be another classroom crisis on the way. A Hamilton County School Board member says some substitute teachers are being underpaid. And this pay issue could affect your child's classroom. "What substitute teachers are being...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
WTVC
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs Red Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Central vs Red Bank. Red Bank remains unbeaten on the season.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 19
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
waewradio.com
Jane Way, CCHS 2022 Hall Of Fame Inductee And Grand Marshall Of Homecoming Parade Thursday, September 22
NEWS RELEASE: Brenda Hall, Homecoming Committee, Cumberland County High School. The faculty, staff and administration of Cumberland County High School are pleased to announce Mrs. Jane Allen Way as the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee. Mrs. Way was the executive secretary of CCHS for over 47 years. She has given an enormous amount of her adult life to the betterment of Cumberland County High School.
WTVCFOX
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
chattanoogapulse.com
Market Street Bridge In Chattanooga To Undergo Quarterly Testing This Sunday
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, September 18 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. ET to no later than 2:00 p.m. ET, the bridge will be closed...
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
cityscopemag.com
From One Home to Another
6 Entrepreneurs Finding Success in the Scenic City. Chattanooga is rich in natural beauty and history, and it’s one of the best places around for small businesses, but what makes our city really special is its people. Our area is home to people from many different cultures and backgrounds, and it’s continually growing. Data from the United States Census Bureau reveals that nearly 7% of Chattanooga residents are foreign-born, and there’s been an almost 40% increase in our immigrant population in the last decade. Diversity in our schools, businesses, and communities can only be a good thing as we all learn and grow together. Here, we’re highlighting some of the folks who have come from all over the world to make Chattanooga their home and pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship.
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
Comments / 2