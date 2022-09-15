ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Chalkbeat

How should I communicate with my students and their families?

Two teachers seek help in communicating with students and their families.Dear Dr. Kem,I’m starting this year at a new school that has a large Spanish-speaking population, but I don’t speak Spanish. Most of the kids speak English, but I’m nervous about trying to communicate with their parents. What would you do in my situation? — Lost in Translation Dear Lost in Translation,You have a case...
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
Phys.org

Can academics ever truly retire?

It seems like an oxymoron—working in retirement. And, yet there will be many people who are either forced into working because of finances after they reach statutory retirement age or choose to carry on working, perhaps in an entirely different area to their career. One particular group of people who often choose to continue working into retirement are those in academia. They may feel that they do not want to succumb to an arbitrary endpoint to their career and, provided a role is still there for them, they will remain active in academia.
TheConversationAU

'Thinking about my future is really scary' – school leavers are not getting the careers support they need

Australia’s class of 2022 is on the home stretch. Next month, more than 200,000 year 12 students will be sitting their final exams. In amongst this, they are making big decisions about their lives beyond school. But research shows they are not getting the support they need as they finish school and move into the work or study that is right for them. Girls, in particular, are not getting the support they need. This suggests careers support in high school is not working. Careers advice at school Careers education is not compulsory in Australian schools. There are guidelines such as the...
theodysseyonline.com

Online Learning is a 10/10

As a student in the present higher-level education system, I think it’s time someone spoke out about the advantages online learning has created. First, I went to college back in 2011 where I lived on campus and experienced the typical college life. I joined clubs and organizations, took part in community and sporting events, I even used the school gym and ate at the cafeteria. All these things were great but when push comes to shove, and everything doesn’t work out you see how this style of learning doesn’t work for everyone. When we think about college, we see eighteen- and nineteen-year-old young adults living in dorms and learning what it’s like to “adult.” What you don’t see are the older students, the second time students, the students like me who are trying to work a full-time job and get a degree because things didn’t align during my younger years. Online learning creates a new opportunity for people like me to work school into their already packed schedules and accomplish goals I never thought I’d reach.
psychologytoday.com

Academic Experts and the General Public Must Learn How to Understand Each Other

The ability to communicate verbally has given humans the edge over other species. As fields of knowledge get more complicated, it becomes harder to share and understand information across areas of expertise. Our ability to prosper as a society depends on improving how we communicate and consume specialized information. Imagine...
ceoworld.biz

Actions You Can Take to Help Black Professional Women

Here are a few actions you can take to go beyond the words and the goodwill corporations like to present to the world at large. We need more than the slogans and images your corporate communications team produces about how your company supports Black women’s advancement. We need actions that will have a lasting impact.
