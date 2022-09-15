Anna Kendrick Delivers Career-Best Performance In 'Alice, Darling' | Video Review TIFF 2022
“Alice, Darling” stars Anna Kendrick in her best performance she’s ever given, according to CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Watch as he dives into how her work in Director Mary Nighy’s film makes her an awards contender and the subtle choices the director made to tell this story in such a successful way.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:45 - Anna Kendrick’s Performance
03:07 - Subtlety Drives The Poignant Plot
06:41 - Final Thoughts and Star Review
08:03 - Outro
Comments / 1