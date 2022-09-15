A former Primghar resident was sentenced to ten years’ in federal prison. According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, 46-year-old Daniel Trevino pleaded guilty on February 5th of this year to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020 through April 2021, Trevino and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. Trevino was stopped while driving by law enforcement on April 24th of 2021. After showing signs of impairment, law enforcement received permission to search a bag located next to Trevino. Inside the bag, law enforcement discovered a scale, cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia. When the vehicle was being secured to be towed, a black magnetic box fell from the steering column which later was found to contain approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Trevino had just picked up the methamphetamine from his source in Colorado.

