Margaret “Maggie” McCartan, 76, of Pomeroy, formerly of Fonda
Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret "Maggie" McCartan of Pomeroy, IA, formerly of Fonda, IA, will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda. Visitation will be held one...
Storm Lake Water Conservation Measures Lifted
Mayor Mike Porsch announced at today's (Mon) Storm Lake City Council meeting that water conservation measures for users of the City's water system have been lifted...(audio clip below) Porsch thanked residents for following the measures that had been in place most of the summer. The water conservation guidelines were approved...
St. Mary's Teacher Comments on Receiving Excellence in Education Award
Storm Lake St. Mary's teacher Laura Anderson was one of the recipients of an Excellence in Education award within the Diocese of Sioux City at Saturday's Bishop's Dinner for Catholic Schools in South Sioux City. Anderson says it meant a lot just to be nominated...(audio clip below :20 ) Anderson...
Six From Spencer Arrested on Drug/Alcohol Charges
A suspicious activity report along a stretch of Highway 71 last week led to the arrests of six individuals from Spencer on drug and alcohol charges. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says they investigated a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road in the 43-hundred mile of Highway 71 last Wednesday evening around 9pm. A deputy smelled the odor of marijuana, as well as the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle. The deputy noticed containers of beer in the vehicle, and open containers of beer in the ditch. A baggie of marijuana was also discovered in the vehicle. It was discovered that the occupants had been smoking marijuana, consuming alcoholic beverages, and they had pulled over to switch drivers.
Sac County Woman to Take Plea Agreement in Thousand Dead Pigs Case
An Early woman who was arrested for the death of several hundred pigs is set to take a plea agreement. 34-year-old Elana Laber pleaded guilty at first to two counts of 1st Degree Criminal Mischief, a class C felony...and two counts of Livestock Neglect, a serious misdemeanor. According to court documents, due to accepting the plea deal, Laber will now face just one count of each of the charges. Laber faces a prison term of up to ten years for Criminal Mischief, as well as another year on the Cattle Neglect charge. The two sentences will run consecutively.
Former Primghar Resident Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A former Primghar resident was sentenced to ten years’ in federal prison. According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, 46-year-old Daniel Trevino pleaded guilty on February 5th of this year to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that from December 2020 through April 2021, Trevino and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. Trevino was stopped while driving by law enforcement on April 24th of 2021. After showing signs of impairment, law enforcement received permission to search a bag located next to Trevino. Inside the bag, law enforcement discovered a scale, cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia. When the vehicle was being secured to be towed, a black magnetic box fell from the steering column which later was found to contain approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Trevino had just picked up the methamphetamine from his source in Colorado.
