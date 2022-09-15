Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish. Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.
KNOE TV8
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin' on the Riverfront
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo closed on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed on Sunday, September 18, 2022 for a private event. The zoo will return to its normal hours on Monday, September 19th. For additional information, contact the zoo at (318) 329-2400.
KNOE TV8
A new way to get your vitamins
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - There is a new procedure gaining popularity with how to get your vitamins that has come to Ruston. People are getting them through an IV bag. Jamie Roberts, co-owner of The Drip Bar, says the process is safe and handled by licensed professionals. “So all of...
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
KNOE TV8
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers hosted the defending 3A State Champion Panthers. Oak Grove sophomore quarterback Jackson Bradley put on a show and led the Tigers to a 52-20 victory against Sterlington.
