Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents

MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

A new way to get your vitamins

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - There is a new procedure gaining popularity with how to get your vitamins that has come to Ruston. People are getting them through an IV bag. Jamie Roberts, co-owner of The Drip Bar, says the process is safe and handled by licensed professionals. “So all of...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers hosted the defending 3A State Champion Panthers. Oak Grove sophomore quarterback Jackson Bradley put on a show and led the Tigers to a 52-20 victory against Sterlington.
STERLINGTON, LA

