Paria Farzaneh Shows a Softer Side to Menswear for SS23
From Converse collaborations to exploring AI with Beats, Paria Farzaneh is one of the UK’s most diverse talents, with her fashion shows consistently moving the needle when it comes to creativity — remind yourself of Fall/Winter 2020’s “Number 6” collection for a hit of high-octane inspiration. She soon followed up during the lockdown with a social experiment-centric FW21 collection and campaign, and has since segmented herself as a designer unlike many others, capable of blending heritage, sportswear, and cultural impact into one organized presentation.
S.S. Daley SS23 Was a Love Letter to Vita Sackville-West and Violet Trefusis
As one of Britain’s most influential young designers, S.S. DALEY has set his mark as an emerging talent to watch. Returning to the London Fashion Week calendar for the third time, he now presents his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For FW22, Steven Stokey-Daley called into question the dissolution of stately homes in the 20th century. London dance school students took part in a theatrical performance that saw the designer pay tribute to the union of theatre and movement.
JW Anderson SS23 Hit the Jackpot
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, had a momentous return to form for Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan. His menswear collection asked you to look deeper, not just observing clothes as vapid objects but ones that can intrigue, arouse, and dissect what qualifies as fashion. At the time of the show, Anderson stated, “As much as it is real, thus objective, it is all very subjective, and rather puzzling, or defiant, or insolent because of that.” He concluded that only the wearer can tell, and this all stems — as far as the fashion crowd is concerned — from his expansive amounts of creativity as the designer of LOEWE, a brand that has allowed him to push the boundaries wide open, in turn inspiring his eponymous label and bringing it back to its former glory.
Simone Rocha's SS23 Menswear Debut Stole Our Hearts
Did Simone Rocha just steal London Fashion Week before it’s even ended? With her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales — colloquially known as The Old Bailey — it seems Rocha might have just done just that. With a formative background that commenced under Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East class of 2010, as well as an education at Central Saint Martins, Rocha has made a name for herself for consistently delivering season after season; each kitted out in her usual romantic design language.
FEBEN's SS23 Menswear Proved Tailoring Can Be Flirty
As one of the UK’s most exciting rising female designers, FEBEN crafts sleek and sexy womenswear for her fellow community. Working to shine a light on Black femme bodies, Feben Vemmenby now returns to the London Fashion Week stomping ground to present her third collection under the NEWGEN cohort. For FW22, the designer set on displaying a range infused with love and self-development motifs. The presentation showcased FEBEN in a delicate light while maintaining a refined design language. Now, the designer presents her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, welcoming a fresh slew of menswear.
Anna Bolina Elongates Strong and Sexy Nighttime Cuts in SS23 Show
Scheduled during official New York Fashion Week Calendar, independent designer Anna Bolina staged a runway show for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection in a defunct storefront location on Broadway. Introducing 24 looks that build upon nighttime staples in the designer’s actual wardrobe, the show proves that Anna Bolina’s wildly impractical garments have gained a strong, underground following.
Dilara Fındıkoğlu SS23 Portrays Life’s Road to Freedom
With an invite that switched up a quote from Dita Von Teese reading: “I have nightmares about like… falling in love with someone who wears Dilara Fındıkoğlu every day,” Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s return to London Fashion Week had many onlookers anticipated, to say the least. Previous seasons saw the Turkish-born designer present “a mass ritual intended to summon the winter back” for SS20, while collections like SS18 were some of her most provocative, igniting a conversation around politics and religion, inviting the fashion week cast to church as looks presented sinners and deviants.
Molly Goddard Sticks to Her Roots for SS23
From Spring/Summer 2022’s “Baby Clothes” takeover to FW22’s melding of partywear and cozy essentials, Molly Goddard has proven that her quaint, kitsch, and often nostalgic references are meant for a world outside of just womenswear. For Spring/Summer 2023, the designer took menswear to the next level, seeing the British designer present her most comprehensive selection of men’s looks to date — in turn, capturing a softer side to menswear.
Kanye West Files New Trademarks for Donda Sports Accessories, Sportswear, Apparel
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has filed new trademarks for Donda Sports merchandise, Dove Sports and Donda Doves. According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Ye and Mascotte Holdings is looking to trademark accessories, sportswear and apparel for Donda Sports, with items like bags, fanny packs, luggage, wallets, umbrellas, blankets, T-shirts, jackets, hats, shoes and more listed. He’s also planning to use the Dove Sports name for his athletic services that will offer training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips and education resources such as classes, workshops and seminars, while Donda Doves will be utilized for selling sports equipment and accessories ranging from baseball bats to basketballs, hockey pucks, posters, mugs, sporting goods and online retail stores.
Dior Will Show Its Men's Pre-Fall Collection in Front of Egypt's Giza Pyramids
Designer Kim Jones will present his upcoming Men’s Pre-Fall collection in Egypt. On December 3, the show will take place in the foreground of the Giza Pyramids near the nation’s capital, Cairo, marking the French House’s latest destination runway. According to a statement obtained by WWD, “the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel.”
Vitra Releases 100 Editions of a Jean Prouvé Classic
Vitra has reissued the “Fauteuil Kangourou” lounge chair by famed designer Jean Prouvé in a limited-edition run of 100 pieces. Originally designed by Prouvé in 1948, the chair was crafted only for a select few clients. His “form follows function” motto saw the design take on a comfortable, reclining position, with a supportive base made from solid wood.
Brad Pitt Makes Art Debut Alongside Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago
WE is on view at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. There aren’t many firsts for Brad Pitt anymore in the film industry, but the acclaimed American actor can now add artist to his list of achievements. Over the weekend, Pitt debuted a series of sculptures alongside work by renowned British artist Thomas Houseago and musician Nick Cave.
Rick Owens DRKSHDW Imagines Relaxed Silhouettes With Edge
Rick Owens DRKSHDW has just released a new range of black tonal apparel items and sneakers on HBX. Highlighted in the HBX lookbook are the sleeveless Tarp T-shirt and the Jersey Trucker Cut-Off Shorts with rugged edges. Other standout pieces include the Hustler Hoodie, the Prisoner Drawstring Pants, and the...
Queen’s funeral – latest: 250,000 queued for coffin as royals observe week of mourning
Some 250,000 people joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said, however her department is still “crunching the numbers”.Mourners braved waiting times of 24 hours as they queued for miles through central London to view the Queen’s coffin, with more than 1,500 having been treated by ambulance staff and 174 hospitalised.King Charles III and other royal family members will observe another week of mourning for the Queen after she was laid to rest on Monday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King...
Discover the Creative Collaborators Behind Kim Shui's SS23 Runway
Traditionally showing her collections at Spring Studios, Kim Shui invited her community to Grand Central Station’s historic Vanderbilt Hall for her Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Shui’s latest collection presents her signature Chinese silk prints, diamanté detailing and new silicone molded bodices on models who embody the strength of the Kim Shui girl. Taking inspiration from football gear and armor, Shui’s newest looks add a warrior-like quality to the power of her garments.
Helen Kirkum's LFW Assembly Introduced Her First In-House Sneaker "Palimpsest"
London fashion week is well underway, and what better way to wind down the busy evening than with a new Helen Kirkum creation — who was previously featured on Sole Mates. The sneaker customizer has established herself as both a deconstructor and rebuilder, specializing in made-to-order footwear. At her studio, participants can drop off a few rusty kicks near and dear to their hearts, and Kirkum will mash them up into a remarkable 1-of-1 creation. Utilizing fabric and consumer waste found in TRAID charity bins, she employs upcycled materials for use throughout her designs.
Sunny Wang Finds His Moves With lululemon
On the mornings when schedule permits, Sunny Wang would be sweating it out on a basketball court with his mates. The Taiwanese-American actor is a blur of motion as he practices his dribbling skills, occasionally propelling into high-flying hook and jump shots. “I feel my best when I’m moving,” enthuses Wang. “I love sports; it’s a big part of my life. I actually wanted to be a professional basketball player when I was younger.”
Super Dakota Reflects on Modern Society in ‘Liquid Life’
A new group show presenting the work of Virgil Abloh, Christine Wang, Sin Wai Kin and more. Liquid Life is a new group exhibition at Super Dakota gallery in Brussels, Belgium. The show is inspired by Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauma’s 2005 essay of the same name, which equated contemporary culture to a “liquid modern” society “in which its members “change faster than it takes the ways of acting to consolidate into habits and routines. […] In short: liquid life is a precarious life, lived under conditions of constant uncertainty.”
Phoebe English SS23 Is All About the Generous Cutting and Boxy Look
Phoebe English returns with a new presentation for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The designer continued to showcase her no-fuss garment aesthetic. With the main focus on both technicality and functionality, this collection also looks towards the British designer’s pivot towards sustainability practices. The outerwear pieces for this season were...
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
