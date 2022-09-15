Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
Las Vegas thrift store to close citing high rent prices, lack of support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Arts District staple is closing its doors, for reasons you may not think. Martin’s Mart thrift shop on Main Street, near Charleston has been a part of the Las Vegas community since the 80s. The volunteer-based thrift store will close in November, due to high rent prices and […]
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: This Red Rock Country Club home offers indoor and outdoor bliss
The Red Rock Country Club is, quite possibly, the height of luxury in Las Vegas, a sprawling, masterplanned community where elegance exudes from every corner. It’s host to a 7,001-yard, par-72 private mountain course and a 6,883-yard, par-72 public arroyo course, both designed by Arnold Palmer and featuring rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multitiered greens. And a home has become available in this desert-based paradise, one with plenty of room for both large families and large get-togethers.
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
Rent Crisis: Senior living concerns as inflation, rent rise
8 News Now continues to tackle the high rent issue in Southern Nevada and one community often overlooked is seniors.
pvtimes.com
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
‘It’s very stressful,’ Las Vegas resident says she is trapped inside unlivable apartment due to high rent costs
The rent crisis in the Las Vegas valley continues, one resident says she is trapped and living a nightmare inside an old apartment.
news3lv.com
Dana Wagner temporarily says 'farewell' to waking up early for News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might notice some changes to News 3 next week. Dana Wagner will be temporarily moving to afternoon and evening newscasts beginning Monday, Sept. 12. This comes after 15 years of co-anchoring News 3 Today with his wife, Kim Wagner, who will stay on the morning desk.
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
