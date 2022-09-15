ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Local
Nevada Health
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Pahrump, NV
Society
Pahrump, NV
Health
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: This Red Rock Country Club home offers indoor and outdoor bliss

The Red Rock Country Club is, quite possibly, the height of luxury in Las Vegas, a sprawling, masterplanned community where elegance exudes from every corner. It’s host to a 7,001-yard, par-72 private mountain course and a 6,883-yard, par-72 public arroyo course, both designed by Arnold Palmer and featuring rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multitiered greens. And a home has become available in this desert-based paradise, one with plenty of room for both large families and large get-togethers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Shirley Patterson
pvtimes.com

Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down

A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
PAHRUMP, NV

