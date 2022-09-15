Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Cox technician dies after crashing into powerline in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after a man died on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane Monday afternoon. Officials said the man, who is a Cox Communications technician, was operating a bucket truck and struck a powerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In a...
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
Virginia man guilty of manslaughter in drug-fueled crash that killed friend
An Alexandria man was sentenced to 30 months in prison last week for his role in a drug-fueled crash that killed his friend in May 2020.
Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
NBC Washington
Cable Worker Killed When Truck Hits Power Line in Fairfax County
A cable worker died Monday when the bucket truck he was operating hit a power line in McLean, Virginia, and caught fire, police say. The Cox Communications truck was in flames and black smoke poured out from it on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane. The man who was operating...
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
WTOP
1 dead, others hurt after multivehicle crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
One person is dead and two others injured after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland early Sunday morning, police say. In a news release, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to reports of two crashes on the northbound side of I-270 near the Montrose Road exit in Rockville around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.
Missing Loudoun teen found
Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
NBC Washington
Accused ‘Shopping Cart Killer' Indicted in Deaths of 2 Women
A Virginia grand jury has indicted the suspected "shopping cart killer" on five charges in the deaths of two women. Anthony Eugene Robinson faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body and a single count of aggravated murder in Rockingham County. The charges are related...
arlnow.com
Early morning wrong-way wreck on I-66 in Arlington seriously injures three
Someone driving the wrong-way on I-66 in Arlington caused a crash that seriously injured three people, state police say. The crash happened early this morning around 1:30 a.m., near one of the Langston Blvd exits between Rosslyn and Glebe Road. “At approximately 1:23 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19), Virginia State Police...
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
Owner of stolen dog grateful to have him returned
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A six month old bulldog named Hugo has been reunited with his owner after being stolen from a D.C. hotel room on Friday. The suspect is still on the loose. It happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the corner of 22nd and N streets NW around 6 p.m. Friday […]
UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-95 North in Stafford
According to 511Virginia, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 134.5, just past the Warrenton Road exit, in Stafford County has closed the left lane and left shoulder of I-95 North.
WUSA
Woman dies after morning crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old has been taken into custody after a crash on Interstate-270 in Montgomery County left a woman dead. Maryland State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash, where a 2015 Tesla Model S ran into a 2007 Toyota Sienna just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
NBC Washington
DNA Leads to Suspect in 2006 Maryland Homicide
Maryland State Police charged a 64-year-old Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman in Maryland after DNA evidence that placed him in the scene, authorities said Monday. On May 4, 2006, a passing motorist discovered the body of Dusty Myriah, 24, of Silver City, New...
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
NBC Washington
Authorities Investigate Multiple Hoax Calls at School Districts Around the DMV
Authorities are investigating after more than half a dozen school districts in the DMV area were targeted by hoax phone calls reporting active shooting threats. Police found no evidence of a shooter at any of the locations. The schools were in Loudoun County, Warren County, Culpeper County, Arlington County and...
