Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident
Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
Inquirer and Mirror
Land Bank completes new trail in Madaket
(Sept. 22, 2022) The Nantucket Land Bank recently completed a new trail in Madaket off Warren's Landing Road. The trail traverses the Land Bank's 17-acre Wood property at 55 Warren's Landing Road. The property had primarily been used for beach access, but its west-facing location, acreage and existing parking area...
Inquirer and Mirror
School bus route changes starting today
(Sept. 18, 2022) Nantucket school officials announced via robo-call and e-mail Sunday evening changes to two bus routes starting Monday morning:. Students on the airport route will be picked up 15 minutes earlier, and students on the Sconset/Polpis route five minutes later. In the afternoon, CPS and NHS students on...
WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket
NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Farmers & Artisans Market
Cambridge Street, between Federal and South Water. Sustainable Nantucket hosts a market of fresh local produce, island cottage-industry artisans and food. Free, weather permitting.
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer falls at home to Barnstable
(Sept. 16, 2022) The boys soccer team could not contain a talented Barnstable team that scored early and often Friday. The Red Hawks scored 38 seconds after the opening whistle and two goals over the final two minutes of play, as the Whalers lost 6-1 at home. “They were good....
Inquirer and Mirror
Football hosts Mashpee on a Saturday full of Whalers home games
(Sept. 16, 2022) After failing to score in last week’s season opener, the Whalers will look to get back to basics offensively today as they host Mashpee in their home opener to cap a busy Saturday with both soccer teams and field hockey squaring off at home against archrival Martha’s Vineyard.
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer falls to Martha's Vineyard 2-0
(Sept. 17, 2022) The boys soccer team kept pace with rival Martha’s Vineyard for much of Saturday’s game but the Whalers allowed a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes en route to a 2-0 defeat. “I thought the first half was really even and there weren’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Driver flees after BMW rams tree in Osterville…
OSTERVILLE – A Yarmouth Police K9 unit was called in to help Barnstable cops search for the driver of a BMW that struck a tree last evening. Shortly after midnight, police officers discovered the BMW sedan crashed into a tree on Parker Road. The driver had already fled the scene.
Inquirer and Mirror
Mashpee tops Nantucket football 29-28
(Sept. 17, 2022) For the second straight week a fourth-quarter turnover doomed the football team’s chances at a comeback as the Whalers lost an exciting home opener 29-28 Saturday to Mashpee. Trailing by just a point after the Falcons punched in their fourth touchdown of the day with 5:45...
capecod.com
Three evaluated after car crashes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – Three people were evaluated after a car crashed into the woods in Bourne around 9:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound at Barlow’s Landing Road. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
NECN
Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers
After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it. Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inquirer and Mirror
Hospital hosting flu-shot clinic
(Sept. 15, 2022) Nantucket Cottage Hospital will host its annual flu-shot clinic through Oct. 1 in its Anderson Building at 57 Prospect St. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit Patient Gateway or call (508) 825-1000. Clinics will be held from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19; 9 a.m.-7...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey beats Martha's Vineyard 2-1
(Sept. 17, 2022) The field hockey team was less than three minutes away from a shutout over rival Martha’s Vineyard Saturday but still held on for a 2-1 win for its first victory of the season. Nantucket (1-2) controlled play for much of the contest, with the only goal...
Man arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a Fall River man after he was caught driving intoxicated in New Bedford earlier this week.
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
Comments / 0