Paria Farzaneh Shows a Softer Side to Menswear for SS23
From Converse collaborations to exploring AI with Beats, Paria Farzaneh is one of the UK’s most diverse talents, with her fashion shows consistently moving the needle when it comes to creativity — remind yourself of Fall/Winter 2020’s “Number 6” collection for a hit of high-octane inspiration. She soon followed up during the lockdown with a social experiment-centric FW21 collection and campaign, and has since segmented herself as a designer unlike many others, capable of blending heritage, sportswear, and cultural impact into one organized presentation.
Brad Pitt Makes Art Debut Alongside Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago
WE is on view at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. There aren’t many firsts for Brad Pitt anymore in the film industry, but the acclaimed American actor can now add artist to his list of achievements. Over the weekend, Pitt debuted a series of sculptures alongside work by renowned British artist Thomas Houseago and musician Nick Cave.
JW Anderson SS23 Hit the Jackpot
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, had a momentous return to form for Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan. His menswear collection asked you to look deeper, not just observing clothes as vapid objects but ones that can intrigue, arouse, and dissect what qualifies as fashion. At the time of the show, Anderson stated, “As much as it is real, thus objective, it is all very subjective, and rather puzzling, or defiant, or insolent because of that.” He concluded that only the wearer can tell, and this all stems — as far as the fashion crowd is concerned — from his expansive amounts of creativity as the designer of LOEWE, a brand that has allowed him to push the boundaries wide open, in turn inspiring his eponymous label and bringing it back to its former glory.
Discover the Creative Collaborators Behind Kim Shui's SS23 Runway
Traditionally showing her collections at Spring Studios, Kim Shui invited her community to Grand Central Station’s historic Vanderbilt Hall for her Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Shui’s latest collection presents her signature Chinese silk prints, diamanté detailing and new silicone molded bodices on models who embody the strength of the Kim Shui girl. Taking inspiration from football gear and armor, Shui’s newest looks add a warrior-like quality to the power of her garments.
S.S. Daley SS23 Was a Love Letter to Vita Sackville-West and Violet Trefusis
As one of Britain’s most influential young designers, S.S. DALEY has set his mark as an emerging talent to watch. Returning to the London Fashion Week calendar for the third time, he now presents his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For FW22, Steven Stokey-Daley called into question the dissolution of stately homes in the 20th century. London dance school students took part in a theatrical performance that saw the designer pay tribute to the union of theatre and movement.
Simone Rocha's SS23 Menswear Debut Stole Our Hearts
Did Simone Rocha just steal London Fashion Week before it’s even ended? With her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales — colloquially known as The Old Bailey — it seems Rocha might have just done just that. With a formative background that commenced under Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East class of 2010, as well as an education at Central Saint Martins, Rocha has made a name for herself for consistently delivering season after season; each kitted out in her usual romantic design language.
Dilara Fındıkoğlu SS23 Portrays Life’s Road to Freedom
With an invite that switched up a quote from Dita Von Teese reading: “I have nightmares about like… falling in love with someone who wears Dilara Fındıkoğlu every day,” Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s return to London Fashion Week had many onlookers anticipated, to say the least. Previous seasons saw the Turkish-born designer present “a mass ritual intended to summon the winter back” for SS20, while collections like SS18 were some of her most provocative, igniting a conversation around politics and religion, inviting the fashion week cast to church as looks presented sinners and deviants.
FEBEN's SS23 Menswear Proved Tailoring Can Be Flirty
As one of the UK’s most exciting rising female designers, FEBEN crafts sleek and sexy womenswear for her fellow community. Working to shine a light on Black femme bodies, Feben Vemmenby now returns to the London Fashion Week stomping ground to present her third collection under the NEWGEN cohort. For FW22, the designer set on displaying a range infused with love and self-development motifs. The presentation showcased FEBEN in a delicate light while maintaining a refined design language. Now, the designer presents her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, welcoming a fresh slew of menswear.
Stefan Cooke SS23 Makes a Case for Jorts, Sequins, Trompe-L'œil and Frills
Season after season, Central Saint Martins‘ alumni Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt are one of the most anticipated designers to present at London Fashion Week. Their eponymous brand — Stefan Cooke — was brought up in Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East, and was soon lauded as a brand to watch, notably following it becoming a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2019. Since, collections have become more nuanced and highly-revered by the fashion week glitterati, celebrating Stefan Cooke for its schoolboy-ish themes and reflection of traditional menswear tropes. Ahead of its show for London Fashion Week, Hypebeast spoke to the duo who, at the time, was eager for Raf Simons’ now-axed debut: “We definitely feel positive about the LFW lineup in September, especially Raf Simons as his collections are predominantly menswear too. With strong designers adding weight to the lineup for LFW it will re-center London as the home of the avant-garde.”
Ralph Lauren Celebrates Its Origins With "Polo Originals" Curation
55 years in business, is reflecting on its stylistic impact for Fall 2022, with a curated assortment of menswear referencing its uniquely American roots. Dubbed “Polo Originals,” the offering lets its heritage speak for itself, honoring the brand’s penchant for spirited sportsmanship, British tailoring and timeless iconography through a bevy of staple ensembles.
Daniel Arsham Showcases Custom Porsche 356 "Bonsai"
Daniel Arsham has offered a first look at his newly-modified Porsche 1955 356 Speedster inspired by the Japanese aesthetic concept of Wabi Sabi — a world view that finds beauty and serenity in the simple, imperfect, and impermanent. With less than 4,000 Porsche 356 Speedsters in existence, Arsham modifies the grail two-seater convertible into something completely unique, stripping back the layers and embracing the natural age and patina of the nearly 70-year-old car.
All 50 Volumes of ‘One Piece’ Have Been Bundled Into a 21,450-Page Comic Book
Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump since 1997, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the longest-running and most popular manga series of the last quarter-century. Earlier this year, it celebrated its 25th anniversary by breaking the Guinness world record for a manga’s most globally-published copies, and now conceptual comic artist Ilan Manouach is celebrating its reach and impact with a colossal “comic book” dubbed ONEPIECE that includes all 50 volumes of One Piece from 1997 to today.
Helen Kirkum's LFW Assembly Introduced Her First In-House Sneaker "Palimpsest"
London fashion week is well underway, and what better way to wind down the busy evening than with a new Helen Kirkum creation — who was previously featured on Sole Mates. The sneaker customizer has established herself as both a deconstructor and rebuilder, specializing in made-to-order footwear. At her studio, participants can drop off a few rusty kicks near and dear to their hearts, and Kirkum will mash them up into a remarkable 1-of-1 creation. Utilizing fabric and consumer waste found in TRAID charity bins, she employs upcycled materials for use throughout her designs.
Studio Ghibili Theme Park Gives Fans a Sneak Peek Inside Ahead of November Opening
Gearing up for the opening of Studio Ghibli Theme Park, a sneak peek has been revealed to fans around the world showing just what they can expect. Studio Ghibli is slated to open in early November and will include three areas, the Ghibli Warehouse, Youth Hill and Dondoko Forest. The area includes three special exhibition rooms, a shop and a cafe as well as a large theater room.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Sophia Loren, Gary Cole
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880. -- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917. -- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 88)
