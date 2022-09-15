ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia, which would have forced inmate to breathe only nitrogen

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Guest
4d ago

Don’t they know there’s a nitrogen shortage? That’s why beer and soda prices are up. A plastic bag over the head accomplishes the same thing.

Reply
19
Rex McClellan
4d ago

one more thing, did he give his victims a choice about how and when they wanted to die? so why does this piece of poop get a choice? Alabama will experience a cash windfall getting him off the feed bill! Roll Tide!

Reply
13
Kenneth Kohler
3d ago

what the hell why you feel sorry for him he didn't care who he killed they suffered I don't understand it's so-called law

Reply
8
Related
AL.com

Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof

An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Oklahoma State
AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps

After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Jarvis
alreporter.com

Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man

A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypoxia#Death Sentences
wvtm13.com

Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Family Dollar recalls Colgate products sold in 11 states after improper storage

Family Dollar is recalling six Colgate products sold in stores in 11 states because they were stored outside of recommended temperature requirements. The affected items fall under Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash product line. They were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah. The notice expands on an earlier recall notice this summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
fox8live.com

Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
SLIDELL, LA
NBC News

NBC News

466K+
Followers
55K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy