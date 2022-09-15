Alabama not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia, which would have forced inmate to breathe only nitrogen

Read full article on original website
Don’t they know there’s a nitrogen shortage? That’s why beer and soda prices are up. A plastic bag over the head accomplishes the same thing.
Rex McClellan
4d ago
one more thing, did he give his victims a choice about how and when they wanted to die? so why does this piece of poop get a choice? Alabama will experience a cash windfall getting him off the feed bill! Roll Tide!
Kenneth Kohler
3d ago
what the hell why you feel sorry for him he didn't care who he killed they suffered I don't understand it's so-called law
Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof
An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
Judge orders mistrial for Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago. Mason Wayne Sisk, 17, is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.
Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps
After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
wvtm13.com
Driver of Alabama school bus with 40 kids on board fails sobriety test
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. One motorist had video of...
alreporter.com
Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
How a ‘deconstructing Christian’ Alabama author got 900,000 Facebook followers
She readily admits it. “I’m a weird Christian author,” Mary Katherine Backstrom says. “I don’t fit squarely in the box. But I’m really grateful to my publisher, and the people that support me for allowing me to be, like, a person of faith who doesn’t fit the mold, especially maybe in The South.”
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
Mississippi woman pleads guilty to defrauding thousands in benefits from state
A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving thousands in benefits from the State of Mississippi. Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Service announced that Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, of Jones County pleaded guilty to SNAP fraud before the Jones County Circuit Court on August 24, 2022. Combest...
wvtm13.com
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Montana to allow transgender residents to change birth certificates
HELENA, Mont. — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of his...
Family Dollar recalls Colgate products sold in 11 states after improper storage
Family Dollar is recalling six Colgate products sold in stores in 11 states because they were stored outside of recommended temperature requirements. The affected items fall under Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash product line. They were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah. The notice expands on an earlier recall notice this summer.
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
fox8live.com
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
