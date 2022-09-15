ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Donovan Mitchell sounds off on Will Hardy, Danny Ainge, Quin Snyder and where things went wrong for the Jazz

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgQMI_0hx34ir600
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Mitchell, now with Cleveland, shared his thoughts about the Jazz organization. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Following the press conference Wednesday in which he was introduced as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers , former Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell made an appearance on “ The Woj Pod” with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first part of their conversation centered on Mitchell’s five seasons with the Jazz. Here are some highlights.

On new Jazz head coach Will Hardy

“I really like Will. He’s going to do a phenomenal job over there (with the Jazz),” Mitchell said.

Mitchell recounted how he and Hardy, who had a previous relationship from time spent with USA Basketball, were in open communication throughout the summer, and they were actually together at Mitchell’s home in Connecticut when news of Rudy Gobert getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves broke.

On the Jazz’s front office

As he did in an interview Wednesday with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Mitchell rejected the notion from Jazz CEO of Basketball Danny Ainge that Utah players had lost belief in each other last season .

Mitchell also said he told the front office after last season ended that he wanted to try to make things work on the court with Gobert.

“We came into the offseason (and) there were thoughts about people moving, but we didn’t think it was going to be this, Mitchell said. “We were like, ‘How can we go back and build this? How can we work and figure it out?’

“Obviously our time and our clock had run out, but I wouldn’t say that we didn’t believe in each other. I don’t think that’s fair after six months (of Ainge being with the organization).”

Related

On Quin Snyder’s departure

“Quin was the guy that ultimately put the ball in my hand and kind of allowed me to grow to be who I am today. I’m forever thankful for him,” Mitchell said, adding that he and Snyder have spoken regularly throughout this summer.

“When you have a guy like Quin leaving a situation, it’s like, ‘OK, what’s really going to happen?’ I had no clue. I had no clue what next year looked like, let alone four years (the length of his contract). ... I think for me, losing a guy like Quin as the leader, as our coach, that was big for me, just not knowing what to expect next and how to go about it into training camp and whatnot.

“That was tough, but I always loved Quin. I appreciated Quin. Quin’s going to get another job wherever. He’s going to do an amazing job, but ultimately he needed a break.”

On what went wrong for the Jazz

Mitchell said the 8-second violation he committed toward the end of Game 1 of the Jazz’s 2020 playoff series against the Denver Nuggets still eats at him. The Jazz took Games 2, 3 and 4 before losing the next three games and the series, and he wonders what might have happened had they won Game 1.

It is how the Jazz lost to the LA Clippers in the second round of the 2021 playoffs that he said was a real turning point for the franchise, however.

“I think the Clippers loss was what really changed things for us as a group,” he said. “I could tell you right now I believe in Mike Conley, I believe in Bojan (Bogdanovic), I believe in Rudy, I believe in (Jordan Clarkson).

“I could sit here and tell you that right now, but ultimately it didn’t work. Sometimes that just happens. It just doesn’t work. Everything happens for a reason.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
City
Cleveland, UT
State
Connecticut State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz

The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn#Usa Basketball#Minnesota#Basketball Danny Ainge
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

JB Bickerstaff: Cavs Trade For Donovan Mitchell A ‘No-Brainer’

He already had to do it, but now that Donovan Mitchell is on board, Bickerstaff will need to become even more creative. The Cavs’ backcourt now consists of Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, and Darius Garland, a returning All-Star himself. Make no mistake, this makes Bickerstaff’s job a little more...
NBA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy