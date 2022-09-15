ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, WY

mybighornbasin.com

New Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office Nearing Completion

Construction of the new Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office building in Cody is nearing completion, officials say. The work is scheduled to be finished in October. Currently, contractors are “putting the finishing touches on the building and working to install the elevator and complete the installation of flooring,” a recent press release states.
CODY, WY

