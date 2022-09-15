ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend

If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Signs, safety and cycling proposals progress in Conway City Council

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, Conway city leaders gave their first stamp of approval on planning and development changes that could preserve and progress the city. Conway City Council approved in the first reading a new landmark sign program. It would establish three types of signage used within the city limits. Within this landmark sign registry, the city will catalog signs that are 'iconic', 'historic', 'replica' of a previously used, historical sign, 'district', and 'landmark'.
CONWAY, SC
Golf Digest

The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach

There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Marion County woman fosters 188 children in nearly 40 years

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hannah Ford, 86, of Marion County has fostered 188 children since 1983, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Social Service. Ford said she became a foster mother not long after her five biological children left home as adults. She said she wanted to...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway leaders to discuss future downtown plans

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two ordinances that could bring major changes to downtown Conway are on the docket at Monday’s city council meeting. One is a proposal to preserve the landmark sign program, which will allow the city to embrace new ideas and technology while still preserving its history.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life.  Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Fiona expected to bring 'rough seas and surf'

Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. "The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS News

Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery

The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber. The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from...
LONGS, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Live Music in The Market Common Area

The Market Common in Myrtle Beach quickly became a favored residential, shopping, restaurant and entertainment destination after first opening in 2008. Ever expanding the Market Common continues to add new live music options, each with its own focus and audience. As is true with all live music venues, schedules and formats change regularly, so it’s always safest to call first. Enjoy!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

