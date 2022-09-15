Read full article on original website
Related
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
wpde.com
Signs, safety and cycling proposals progress in Conway City Council
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, Conway city leaders gave their first stamp of approval on planning and development changes that could preserve and progress the city. Conway City Council approved in the first reading a new landmark sign program. It would establish three types of signage used within the city limits. Within this landmark sign registry, the city will catalog signs that are 'iconic', 'historic', 'replica' of a previously used, historical sign, 'district', and 'landmark'.
wpde.com
Crabtree Memorial Gym celebrates Military Appreciation Week with donation drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach's recreation division is hosting a military appreciation week. The recreation centers are asking players, coaches and families to donate items to send to active duty military personnel overseas. Items include non-perishable food items, toiletries, snacks and games to help troops pass the...
Golf Digest
The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach
There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
More than 7-foot-tall statue coming to Conway's Riverfront Park, costing $197,000
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 7-foot statue of a man pushing a woman and dog through floodwaters will be coming to Riverfront Park in Conway with City Council agreeing to spend an estimated $197,500 for the artist's work. The price does not include the cost of a fountain that...
wpde.com
Marion County woman fosters 188 children in nearly 40 years
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hannah Ford, 86, of Marion County has fostered 188 children since 1983, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Social Service. Ford said she became a foster mother not long after her five biological children left home as adults. She said she wanted to...
WMBF
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
WMBF
Conway leaders to discuss future downtown plans
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two ordinances that could bring major changes to downtown Conway are on the docket at Monday’s city council meeting. One is a proposal to preserve the landmark sign program, which will allow the city to embrace new ideas and technology while still preserving its history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life. Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
WMBF
New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Fiona expected to bring 'rough seas and surf'
Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. "The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
CBS News
Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber. The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson is Gearing Up for Fall Bike Week with Plenty of Events!
Jenn DeLuca of Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson talks all things Fall Bike Week. From demo rides, to tent sales and the largest inventory of Harley-Davidsons, the Harley Shop at the Beach has plenty to offer and it all kicks off this Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visit their website for all the details on their upcoming events.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach officials consider selling land for proposed surf park to developer
MYRTLE BEACH — Land owned by the city of Myrtle Beach could be sold to a developer to build an amphitheater and South Carolina’s first man-made surf park if the City Council approves ordinance at its Sept. 27 meeting. In May 2020, Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved...
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
wpde.com
'They deserve to be remembered:' Blue Star Mothers raise funds for Wreaths Across America
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pig roast to raise funds for Wreaths Across America has returned after two years due to COVID-19. Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina and Wreaths Across America are partnering with the Florence National Cemetery to honor veterans buried there with live wreaths during the upcoming holiday season.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Live Music in The Market Common Area
The Market Common in Myrtle Beach quickly became a favored residential, shopping, restaurant and entertainment destination after first opening in 2008. Ever expanding the Market Common continues to add new live music options, each with its own focus and audience. As is true with all live music venues, schedules and formats change regularly, so it’s always safest to call first. Enjoy!
Comments / 0