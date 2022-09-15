ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead body discovered, footprints lead to man’s arrest

By Elizabeth Ufi
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lifeless body of a woman was found by police during a homicide investigation in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision on Thursday.

As police investigate the incident roads have been closed for hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches.

Officers said the road closure is between S. Nenue and Niuhi streets. An alternate route is at South Puni Makai Loop.

According to officers, they were initially called to the reports of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. The residence was being renovated and no one should’ve been on the premises.

When police arrived at the residence they found numerous shattered glass windows but they were unable to locate anyone within.

As they continue to search the property, officers discovered fresh footprints on the sidewalk outside the residence. That’s when they located an adult male hiding behind a stone wall bordering the property.

The man was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of trespassing.

Upon further search of the property, a lifeless body of an adult female was located in the backyard.

According to the officers, the woman had numerous blunt force trauma-type injuries on her head and body. She was rushed to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, which was classified as second-degree murder, trespassing and burglary. They are also still investigating the exact involvement of the male suspect that was arrested.

The positive identification of the victim remains unknown. An autopsy for her exact cause of death has been scheduled.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have been in the area early Thursday morning is urged to contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

