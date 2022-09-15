Read full article on original website
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
Shreveport: Police search for assailant in city’s 38th homicide in 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a late-Saturday night shooting that left one woman dead. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum, who was rushed to Ochsner LSU Heath Hospital but died less than an hour later.
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One
On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Days after the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted to remove Chris Estess as police chief, his attorney said they plan to ask the board to reconsider. According to state law, the person up for removal should be notified and afforded...
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street. Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.
9610 Hwy 80
Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
BPSO SRO saves choking Benton student
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria. Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
Man dies in Webster Parish house fire
COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning in West Shreveport. It happened just before 8 a.m. on West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Officers called to the scene were notified before they arrived that the victim drove to a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER SAVES CHOKING STUDENT
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Deputy Jeremy Johnston, Benton Middle School SRO, took. decisive action to help a student in distress who was choking in the school cafeteria. While. monitoring students during their lunch break, Deputy Johnston noticed a young man suddenly. stand up from his table and began walking...
