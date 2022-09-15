Read full article on original website
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
D.C. To Give 10,000 In Cash To Some Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness
D.C. will give cash payments of $10,000 to 600 families as a part of a new pilot program. As a part of a new pilot program, D.C. will be giving up to $10,000 in cash to 600 families transitioning out of homelessness, to support housing, food, and income assistance as they advance their career or find employment.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon to Fund More Affordable Housing in SE Fairfax
Amazon.com is awarding more than $163 million in loans and grants to affordable housing project developers in the District, Virginia and Maryland — and a project in Southeast Fairfax County is set to benefit. In the Alexandria area, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services will receive a $2 million...
ggwash.org
What experts say needs to be done to disrupt historic patterns of segregation in DC’s schools
This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and intersections between school boundaries and feeder patterns in DC’s public schools and land use, housing, and transportation issues. Read Part I, Part II, and Part III. And don’t forget to register to join us for a free webinar based on this series, moderated by journalist Abby Higgins, coming up at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Can’t make it? The recording will be shared on our YouTube channel.
Under New Bill, D.C.’s Traffic Cameras Would Dole Out Points As Well As Fines
The District’s many traffic cameras are well-known for slapping drivers with steep fines for everything from speeding to running a red light, but under a new bill introduced in the D.C. Council they’d also be able to issue something else: points. The bill, authored by Councilmember Christina Henderson...
Genetically modified purple tomato might be coming to local grocery stores near you
WASHINGTON — To consume or not to consume -- a purple tomato? That is the question. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a genetically modified purple tomato, soon people can buy the unique fruit in local grocery stores next year. The USDA Animal and Plant Health...
21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter
After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
fox5dc.com
DC agency issues temporary occupancy permit to keep Nationals Park open
WASHINGTON - The future of Nationals Park is bit clearer. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, released a statement saying it will reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park to keep the park open and running. In a statement, DCRA said that...
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
Montgomery Co. FEMA task force heads to Puerto Rico in response Fiona
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Emergency crews in Montgomery County are headed to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. A spokesperson said the FEMA Urban Rescue Task Force, a team of about 35 people, were headed to the United States territory. Hurricane Fiona knocked out power across all...
WTOP
Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street
Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
Virginia school districts respond to Gov. Youngkin's new transgender student policies
VIRGINIA, USA — Schools in Virginia continue to push back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. Families and advocates say what the governor is trying to do is dangerous and discriminatory. Alexandria City Public School officials sent a...
southlakessentinel.com
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown
Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
alxnow.com
Old Town North affordable housing redevelopment moves forward
The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has announced some next steps for plans to redevelop Ladrey High Rise, a public housing building in Old Town North. The current building is an 11-story, 170-unit high rise building housing seniors and residents with disabilities. The redevelopment plans will see that building and an adjoining property demolished for a new mid-rise construction. The new development is slated to be a one-to-one replacement of the units on the site.
As DC Council prepares to consider migrant bill, some groups push back
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the DC Council will consider legislation to support migrants who are bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. The DC Council will vote on an emergency bill titled the Migrant Services and Supports Emergency Act of 2022. DC Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced the bill at...
'Another slap in the face' | Small business owners worried about possible rail strike
WASHINGTON — Local small businesses are preparing for the consequences that could result from a possible freight rail strike. Freight rail transports make up 30% of U.S. domestic cargo, according to lawmakers on Capital Hill. The Department of Transportation adds almost half of the items those trains carry are consumer products.
3rd bus from Texas drops asylum seekers off outside the Vice President's residence
WASHINGTON — A third bus from Texas arrived Saturday morning and dropped off migrants in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory grounds where Vice President Kamala Harris resides. An estimated 50 asylum seekers were on board and according to Tatiana Laborde, the Response Director for the group SAMU, the...
mocoshow.com
Tuesday Morning Secures Financing From Owners Of Pier 1, Linens ‘n Things, Modell’s, and More
Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor that has Montgomery County locations in Rockville and Aspen Hill, announced that it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing from a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) formed by Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC (“REV”), the owner of a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that includes Pier 1 Imports (“Pier 1”), Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart, Modell’s Sporting Goods, and Ayon Capital, LLC (“Ayon”). Additionally, certain members of Tuesday Morning’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Fred Hand, are providing $3 million in convertible debt financing.
WUSA9
